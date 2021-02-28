Kansas Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Explosion in Downtown Wichita

The blast was heard the moment the three police officers entered an empty residence to inspect it after reports that windows were open. Police do not yet know whether the sound was an explosion or a gunshot.

Three Wichita police officers were injured in a "possible explosion" on Saturday after being sent to inspect a vacant building, according to the ATF Kansas City field division’s Twitter account.

According to the police chief, Gordon Ramsay, cited by KWCH-DT channel, law enforcement arrived at the site at 4:00 pm and entered an empty residence after they saw broken windows. The blast or gunshot happened the moment they walked through the door.

Police have not provided any information about the origin of the explosion.

“We don’t know if someone was inside, if this was a booby trap, we don’t know if it was a gun or if it was some type of improvised device. That’s what we’re investigating right now,” Ramsay said.

Two officers reportedly sustained light wounds while one suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital and is now in stable condition.

BREAKING: @ATFKansasCity Agents are on the scene of an explosion in downtown Wichita, KS, working with local and state authorities to investigate the incident. Follow @WichitaPolice for updates. pic.twitter.com/L1kEkJL0qi — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) February 27, 2021

No further details were immediately available.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW