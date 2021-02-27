Register
16:49 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A statue of former U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

    Golden 'Idols', 'Darth Biden' and 'TPAC': Main Gags of Key Conservative US Event of 2021 So Far

    © REUTERS / Octavio Jones
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082206870_0:0:2696:1516_1200x675_80_0_0_4e6f72db624ee253871632e270a29215.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102271082206915-golden-idols-darth-biden-and-tpac-main-gags-of-key-conservative-us-event-of-2021-so-far/

    Despite the event focusing mostly on serious political issues like "how Democrats are going to ruin the US" and "how the GOP will win back the country in 2022/2024", its speakers managed to liven up their addresses with jokes, colourful parallels, and edgy humour. Here is how CPAC has entertained its visitors (and netizens) so far.

    There was little doubt that this year's CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) would mostly be about Donald Trump, his legacy in the GOP, and his future in the party after news emerged that the ex-POTUS would be delivering his first public address since leaving office at the major conservative event on 28 February.

    The last sliver of doubt vanished with the emergence of a video of a golden statue of former US President Donald Trump being rolled through the halls of the CPAC venue. The statue was wearing shorts emblazoned with the American flag, and carrying what looked like a replica of the US Constitution in one hand and a magic wand in the other (apparently instead of a phone, since Trump has been banned from Twitter anyway).

    So, it was no surprise when the president's son, Donald Trump Jr, jokingly called the event "TPAC", hinting that his father had essentially become the face of the new American conservatives. The ex-president's son soon turned to more mundane matters though, such as criticising the Joe Biden administration's first decisions and Trump's opponents within the GOP.

    He specifically targeted House Republican Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump, claiming that she is "only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail hunt", apparently referring to a 2006 incident when former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot his hunting partner in the face.

    Ted Cruz's Relentless Onslaught on Democrats - and Common Sense

    When the Republicans attending CPAC were not talking about Trump's legacy and RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) in the GOP, they were lambasting the Democrats and the course they have selected for the country. Texas Senator Ted Cruz arguably perfected the topic, comparing Joe Biden's administration to the Galactic Empire in Star Wars, with the role of Darth Vader and the Emperor apparently reserved for the POTUS and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican Party, in turn, were the Rebels fighting the Empire of the Democrats, in Cruz's view.

    ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
    FILE PHOTO: Candidates campaign before runoff races in Georgia for control of U.S. Senate

    The Texas senator went on to appropriate and repurpose the famous phrase "basket of deplorables" that Trump's political opponent Hillary Clinton used during her unsuccessful 2016 campaign to describe the then-Republican candidate's supporters, who eventually voted for him to be president. Cruz stressed that despite the Democrats' efforts, the "deplorables are here to stay", apparently hinting at an imminent GOP comeback.

    Despite his high-energy speech at CPAC, some of Ted Cruz's remarks and humour raised a lot of eyebrows, especially as he tried to joke about his departure from the storm-hit Texas for a week-long vacation with his family in Cancun, Mexico.

    No less controversial was his comment regarding the mask-wearing practice advised by international and most US health bodies since the pandemic started. Cruz suggested that masks are here to stay for hundreds of years and, oddly, joked about health experts' recent suggestions that one mask is not enough.

    "We're going to wear masks for the next 300 years. And by the way, not just one mask — two, three, four — you can't have too many masks. How much virtue do you want to signal?" Ted Cruz asked.

    Mitt Romney Moving Left?

    Liz Cheney was not the only one that suffered ostracism during the 2021 CPAC, with Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump in both impeachment processes, not being spared either. Former GOP House member from Utah Jason Chaffetz openly criticised the senator, calling him something possibly even more derogatory than RINO.

    "My name is Jason Chaffetz. I'm from Utah, and I am not Mitt Romney. If you're looking for Pierre Delecto [Twitter handle of Romney's burner account] you need to go down the hall, go left and then just keep going left until... well, just keep going left. That's where you'll find him", the ex-House member joked.

    Related:

    Trump at CPAC Address Will Reportedly Slam Biden's First Steps in Office
    Trump to Lay Out His Vision for Republican Party's Future at CPAC, Adviser Says
    Pence Refuses Invitation to Speak at CPAC as Trump Expected to Attend
    Trump Will Reportedly Bill Himself as Republican 'Presumptive 2024 Nominee' at CPAC
    'Thought Police': Twitter Labels CPAC Link as 'Unsafe', 'Spammy' on the Eve of Conference
    ‘Golden Calf Not Available?’: Trump Statue at CPAC Bashed Online Over Idol Worship
    Tags:
    Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump, Republican Party, CPAC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse