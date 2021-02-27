Register
12:17 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Not Cold War Anymore: US Prof Explains Why Dems Looking to Limit Biden's Nuclear Strike Power

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082156415_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c38b9971a5bd227a23ffdb6ddaded082.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102271082205833-not-cold-war-anymore-us-prof-explains-why-dems-looking-to-limit-bidens-nuclear-strike-power/

    The news about House Democrats proposing to limit the US president's ability to launch nukes prompted some netizens to link the initiative with unsubstantiated allegations of POTUS Joe Biden's deteriorating mental capabilities. However, the authors of the open letter to the president claimed they only had "checks and balances" in mind.

    An initiative by US House Democrats to force the president to consult with the vice president and the speaker of the House of Representatives before ordering a nuclear strike is not without merit, professor of law at the University of Tennessee Glenn Harlan Reynolds suggested in an op-ed for the New York Post. The scholar pointed out that the existing scheme, where POTUS holds the nuclear codes needed to launch nukes, stems from the realities of the Cold War.

    Back then, the president had to be ready to immediately order a retaliatory nuclear strike minutes after an alert of nuclear launch by the USSR was received. Such a move would theoretically mean mutual assured destruction for both and effectively made the first nuclear strike tactic useless.

    The Cold War, however, is long over and now the most likely source of a nuclear strike on US soil would be rouge nations possessing nuclear weapons, Professor Glenn Harlan Reynolds suggested. He argued that unlike the USSR, Russia or China, these states can hardly obliterate the US with a first strike, let alone cripple the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    At the same time, unchecked presidential power to order a nuclear strike poses certain dangers and hence should be rescinded in the absence of absolute necessity for it, the scholar insisted. For example, during the Cold War both the US and the USSR received false alarms about nuclear launches by the other, although they never resulted in a disaster, the professor pointed out. He added that POTUS is also unlikely to have a lot of time for correct solo decision-making in the event of a launch since they would usually have around 20 minutes after being alerted about a possible hostile nuke launch.

    What are the Democrats Proposing?

    Around three dozen House Democrats led by Jimmy Panetta drafted a letter requesting US President Joe Biden change the procedure required to use the country's nuclear weapons. They called on POTUS to "install checks & balances in our nuclear command-and-control structure".

    "Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behaviour that caused other officials to express concern about the president's judgment", Panetta, the author of the letter, said on Twitter.

    The Democrats suggested that the house speaker and the vice president should approve the use of nukes ordered by the president. They stressed that neither the speaker nor the VP can be removed by POTUS, should the two disagree with the president.

    Launch of a Trident II
    © AP Photo / Phil Sandlin
    Multiple House Democrats Ask Biden to Relinquish Sole Authority to Launch Nuclear Weapons

    The initiative comes in the wake of Democrats disseminating concerns throughout January 2021 that then-President Donald Trump could use his nuclear codes to launch an attack and drag the country into war, and unsuccessfully tried to strip him of such powers. Some netizens, however, interpreted the letter differently – not as a reaction to Trump's presidency, but rather to the allegedly deteriorating mental capabilities of Joe Biden himself – a claim widely pedalled by his predecessor and fuelled by numerous public gaffes by the president.

    Related:

    ‘On a Hair Trigger’: Soviets Armed 108 Jets for Nuclear War During 1983 NATO Drills, Docs Show
    Not the Hand of God: What Saved Moscow From Nuclear Strike During Cold War
    Russian Envoy to US: I Don’t Believe Sane US Generals Really Consider Nuclear War With Moscow
    Gorbachev Says Moscow Should Ask Biden to Reiterate Commitment Against Nuclear War
    Former US Officials Call on Biden Administration to Rejoin Nuclear Deal With Iran, Avoid Costly War
    Tags:
    Nuclear weapons, nuclear war, Joe Biden, US, nuclear arms
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse