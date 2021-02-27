Register
01:33 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Home surveillance footage captured the exact moment that Ryan Fischer, a friend and dog walker of Lady Gaga, was violently attacked and shot before a pair of suspects stole two of the musician's dogs - Koji and Gustav. A recent statement issued by Fischer's family indicates he is expected to make a full recovery.

    Los Angeles Police Release Description of Dognappers Who Took Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs

    Screenshot/Fox 11 Los Angeles
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082202262_0:0:1892:1064_1200x675_80_0_0_570cd5dc30f6a717bebebca62736a28d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102271082202374-los-angeles-police-release-description-of-dognappers-who-took-lady-gagas-french-bulldogs/

    Earlier this week, reports surfaced detailing the grisly dognapping of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs - Koji and Gustav - which also saw her friend and dog-walker Ryan Fischer critically wounded after being shot in the chest. The pair of suspects remain at-large.

    California’s Los Angeles Police Department have released descriptions of the two individuals wanted for the shooting of Fischer and the theft of Lady Gaga’s two beloved French bulldogs.

    Officials indicated in a late Thursday release that both suspects were described as Black males wearing dark clothing, and who were between the ages of 20 and 25. The suspect who shot Fischer was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and is said to have had blonde dreadlocks.

    Police further noted in the release that suspects had approached Fischer on North Sierra Bonita Avenue near Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday at roughly 9:40 p.m. local time after exiting a white Nissan Altima.

    As the search for the suspects remains ongoing, police have been examining home surveillance footage of the violent attack that shows the exact moment the incident unfolded. The obtained recording documents Fischer being held down while he repeatedly shouts out for help before ultimately being shot in the chest.

    Warning: Video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing.

    “Oh my God, help me,” Fischer is heard yelling out. “Help me, I've been shot. I've been shot. Oh my, God!”

    At one point in the recording, Fischer is heard telling a nearby resident that “he’s bleeding out,” and that “they stole two dogs.” 

    At the time, Fischer was walking all three dogs, but the third - Miss Asia - managed to get away during the scuffle. The dog has since been returned to Lady Gaga’s team. Officials do not believe the suspects were motivated to steal the dogs because of their relation to Lady Gaga, but rather because the French bulldog breed is highly valuable at present.

    Fischer’s family offered an update on his condition on Friday, explaining in a statement to TMZ that he is expected to “make a full recovery.”

    Earlier, Lady Gaga spoke out for the first time on the dognapping via Twitter and told her followers that her “heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

    “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she added.

    The singer-songwriter is currently offering a reward of $500,000.

    No further information regarding the suspects has been released by law enforcement officials.

    Related:

    Biden to Have Lady Gaga Appear at Final Campaign Event
    'What a Waste of Beer!': Lady Gaga Condemned Online For Video in Support of Biden
    Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Reportedly Shot Four Times as Two of Singer's Pets Stolen
    Cops Probing Motives for Lady Gaga's 'Dognapper Shooting' as Video of Incident Emerges
    Tags:
    suspects, french bulldog, Lady Gaga, California, Los Angeles Police Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse