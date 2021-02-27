Register
01:34 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after touring a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) vaccination facility for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 26, 2021

    Biden to Announce Significant Changes to US-Saudi Policy 'Today and on Monday'

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    293
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082202292_0:0:3106:1749_1200x675_80_0_0_62e5332098214de35327a399023f26bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102271082202080-biden-to-announce-significant-changes-to-us-saudi-policy-today-monday/

    Earlier on Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released an intelligence report accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    US president Joe Biden on Friday said that "significant changes" to the policy between the United States and Saudi Arabia will be announced "today and on Monday", with his comments coming after the release of the intelligence report blaming Crown Prince bin Salman, also known by his MBS initials, for ordering the Khashoggi killing.

    "I spoke yesterday with the king, not the prince. Made it clear to him that the rules are changing and we're going to be announcing significant changes today and on Monday", Biden told Univision in an interview. "We are going to hold them accountable for human rights abuses and we're going to make sure that [...] if they want to deal with us, they will have to deal with it in a way that human rights abuses are dealt with."

    Biden also moved to criticise the Trump administration for not releasing the report on Khashoggi killing.

    The ODNI findings were declassified earlier on Friday, alleging that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation to "capture or kill" the Saudi-born journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

    The report's conclusions were blasted by Riyadh as "abusive and incorrect", with Saudi Foreign Ministry insisting that those responsible for the killing have been investigated and brought to justice, and the court ruling was welcomed by Khashoggi's family members.

    The Crown Prince himself has denied the allegations as well, although saying that he "gets all the responsibility" for the incident, since it happened "under [his] watch".

    What Has Already Been Done?

    After the release of the report, US State Department introduced sanctions against a handful of Saudi nationals, but not the Crown Prince himself. According to reports, Bidend decided not to penalize bin Salman amid the Khashoggi allegations.

    US State Department announced new visa restrictions against foreigners who are believed to engage in "serious counter-dissident activities", adding that the restrictions may be faced by family members of such individuals as well.

    Treasury Department, in its turn, stated that former deputy head of the Saudi intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri and the Rapid Intervention Force, the kingdom’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's elite personal protective detail, was also placed under sanctions.

    While Biden, according to reports, decided not to directly penalize the Crown Prince himself, UN investigator for summary executions Agnes Callamard urged the US government to sanction MBS "targeting his personal assets but also his international engagements".

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, February 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, February 26, 2021.

    State Secretary Antony Blinken in his first public appearance after the publication of the intelligence report on Khashoggi killing, said that Washington does not seek to "rupture" relations with Saudi Arabia.

    "The relationship with Saudi Arabia is an important one. We have a significant ongoing interest. We remain committed to the defense of the kingdom. But we also want to make sure... that the relationship better reflects our interest and our values," Blinken said.

    In light of the Khashoggi report findings, Blinken also noted, the Biden administration is also reviewing US arms sales to Saudi Arabia in order to limit military supplies to those for defensive purposes and not to aid Riyadh’s military campaign in neighboring Yemen.

    Khashoggi Assassination

    Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi-born Washington Post columnist, went missing in October 2018. He vanished after entering the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul, and Riyadh initially denied any knowledge on his fate. 

    However, later Saudi Arabia admitted that the journalist was brutally murdered while he was inside the consulate, but vehemently denied that any members of the royal family were involved in the killing and branded the incident "a rogue operation".

    In late 2019, the Saudi court sentenced eight suspects in regard with the case. Five of them were sentenced to death and three received a total jail sentence of 24 years. 

    Later in May 2020, Khashoggi's son Salah revealed that the family members have pardoned those responsible for his father's death. After that in September, the final court ruling said five suspect were sentenced to 20 years behind bars, two to seven and one for 10 years.

    Related:

    Is Biden's Khashoggi Report an Attempt to 'Blackmail' Crown Prince Into Accepting Iran Nuclear Deal?
    Biden Reportedly Decides Not to Penalize Saudi Crown Prince After Khashoggi Intel Report Release
    Canada Will Review US Khashoggi Report, Wants Full Saudi Inquiry Into Murder
    Saudi Arabia 'Completely Rejects' US Khashoggi Report Assessment
    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi killing, Jamal Khashoggi, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse