Register
01:34 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico

    Border Patrol Deploying Hundreds of Agents to Southern Border to Deal With ‘Migrant Crisis’ - Report

    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102271082201742-border-patrol-deploying-hundreds-of-agents-to-southern-border-to-deal-with-migrant-crisis---report/

    The US President Joe Biden administration received criticism from activists and Democratic members of Congress for reopening a migrant child facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas on Monday in order to house 700 minors.

    In an exclusive report, Fox News said Friday that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is deploying hundreds of Border Patrol agents to the southern border to deal with an influx of Latin American immigrants. 

    Around 250 agents will deploy to McAllen, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector on March 1, several Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources confirmed to Fox News. The agents have been asked to remain at the southern border until March 31. Many of the minors arriving at the border are not accompanied by any adults.

    "It’s definitely a migrant crisis," one DHS source told the outlet. "If you put everything together, with the number of children that we have, COVID-19 and the lack of proper facilities for this type of special population, it’s definitely a migrant crisis.

    In a statement to Fox News, former border official Mark Morgan revealed that apprehensions at the southwest border have increased over the last few weeks from between 3,200 and 3,500 to over 4,000 a day. On some days, there are some 1,000 “got-aways,” people who are seen by agents but escape detention.

    "It’s a full-blown crisis," he told Fox News. "Then-Secretary [of DHS] Jeh Johnson under President Obama and Vice President Biden said 1,000 a day was a bad day".

    While the US made 78,000 border arrests and detentions last month, the country could see 100,000 southern border apprehensions by the end of April, Morgan noted. Under former-US President Donald Trump’s administration, there were around 100,000 southern border apprehensions in March and April 2019.

    According to The Washington Post, apprehensions at the border rose 6% between December and January, and may be triggered by economic hardships in Central America being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Since taking office, Biden has removed the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), a US government action “whereby certain foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the US from Mexico – illegally or without proper documentation – may be returned to Mexico and wait outside of the US for the duration of their immigration proceeding.” Biden has also paused the construction of the southern border wall.

    Despite these actions, the Biden administration has been criticized by opening a Trump-era child migrant detention facility in Texas this week.

    "We have a number of unaccompanied minors coming into the country without their families," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week. "What we are not doing is what the last administration did, which was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border."  "I don't think I'm going to put new labels on it from here or from the podium, but it is a priority of the administration. It's a priority of our secretary of Homeland Security and certainly of the president who's kept abreast of the developments".

    Related:

    Biden Revokes Trump-Era Order Suspending Green Cards for 'Risk' Immigrants
    A Nation Of Immigrants: 100 Years Ago US Senate Passed Law Setting Quota On Non-WASP Migrants 
    Psaki Faces Tough Queries Over New Rules Keeping Illegal Immigrants Breaking Law in US
    Sweden Democrats Spark Debate With Demand to Stop All Immigration 'That is a Burden'
    Political Commentator Slams Trudeau’s Immigration Plan, Says it Will Put Strain on Canada’s Economy
    Tags:
    immigration, migrants, US Customs and Border Patrol, US Border Patrol, Border Patrol, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse