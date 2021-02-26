Policy Issues: FBI Reportedly Confirms Awareness of Alleged UFO Encounter Above New Mexico

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) admitted that they are aware of an alleged encounter between an American Airlines aircraft and a suspected unidentified flying object that occurred last weekend, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, the agency replied to their request for comment but refrained from confirming whether an investigation had been launched.
"The FBI is aware of the reported incident," spokesperson Frank Connor stated in an email. "While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI."
The incident in question came to light after a radio transmission sent by the pilot of American Airlines flight 2292 mentioned some kind of "long cylindrical object" flying above the aircraft.
American Airlines did confirm the authenticity of the transmission but refrained from further comment, advising those seeking additional information to "reach out to FBI".
At the time of the alleged encounter, the aircraft was traveling from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Phoenix, Arizona, at an altitude of about 37,000 feet (about 11,277 meters).
