19:30 GMT26 February 2021
    In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018

    Biden Administration Declassifies Intel Report on Killing of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    US
    1116
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107009/72/1070097283_0:63:2000:1188_1200x675_80_0_0_7e6f4677bc913f2a007cec0f6aed62bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102261082200062-biden-administration-declassifies-intel-report-on-killing-of-saudi-journalist-jamal-khashoggi/

    While the report alleges that Mohammed bin Salman "broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence" Khashoggi, Riyadh has repeatedly denied the royal family's involvement in the journalist's killing, branding it as a "rogue operation".

    A US intelligence report that was declassified on 26 February suggests that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul to "capture or kill" Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    The report, provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, states that this assesment is based on the Crown Prince's "control of decisionmaking" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as on the the "direct involvement of a key adviser and members" of Mohammad bin Salman's "protective detail" in said operation.

    "Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince's authorization", the report's executive summary says.

    The report further alleged that the Crown Prince "viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him."

    A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, 2 October 2019
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Biden Reportedly Plans to Call Saudi King Day Ahead of Release of Intel Review on Khashoggi Killing

    The document's authors also write that they have "high confidence" that the seven individuals whose names are provided in the report "participated in, ordered, or were otherwise complicit in or responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi" on bin Salman's behalf.

    "We do not know whether these individuals knew in advance that the operation would result in Khashoggi's death", the report notes.

    In 2019, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly said that he gets "all the responsibility" for Khashoggi's killing because "it happened under my watch", though he denied ordering it.

    Sanctions on the Horizon

    US officials have also revealed that the Biden administration is going to announce sanctions and visa bans targeting Saudi citizens over the Khashoggi's killing, though it will not impose sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    Khashoggi's Demise

    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vanished on 2 October 2018 after he entered the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul to obtain papers he needed to get married.

    The Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that he was killed and dismembered inside the consulate.

    Riyadh repeatedly denied the royal family's involvement in the killing, branding it as a "rogue operation".

    Following the murder, the Saudi public prosecutor stated that a total of 31 people were investigated and 21 of them were arrested for the killing, with a total of 11 people being brought to trial.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 20, 2019.
    © REUTERS / BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUD
    US Considers Legal Immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Accused in Assassination Plot, Report Claims

    In late 2019, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death for "committing and directly participating in the murder of the victim", while three others were sentenced to jail for "covering up this crime and violating the law" for a total of 24 years, while three others were found not guilty.

    Following that development, Khashoggi's son Salah said that "we have been granted justice as the children of the deceased", and that "we affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved".

    In September 2020, the Saudi Criminal Court issued the final ruling for the eight suspects in the case, sentencing five of them to 20-year prison terms, while three others received sentences ranging from 7 to 10 years.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
