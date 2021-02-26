Register
02:30 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

    Militia Groups Seek to ‘Blow Up’ US Capitol During Biden Address, Police Chief Warns

    © AP Photo / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081685441_0:0:3242:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_014d49baa4a5d1880c6ff9edc2238a81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102261082190819-militia-groups-seek-to-blow-up-us-capitol-during-biden-address-police-chief-warns/

    Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman appeared for her first public hearing on Capitol Hill this week to shed light on the security failures that allowed Trump loyalists to break past barriers and ransack the grounds of the federal building. The discussions were held before a House panel overseeing the agency’s funding.

    Pittman, who was not the head of the agency during the deadly Capitol riot, told lawmakers on Thursday that the Capitol Police was reviewing intelligence that suggests militia groups are intent on carrying out another violent act against the building.

    The acting chief specifically noted that threats were coming from groups who were present for the January 6 riot, and that they were seeking to “blow up the Capitol” when US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress.

    "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified," Pittman told lawmakers. "So based on that information, we think that it's prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward."

    The police chief further emphasized that individuals who stormed the Capitol “weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers,” but also “wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process.”

    Pittmans’ comments were made before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing after she was asked about the need for continued security measures at the Capitol building, as well as fencing near the grounds and the ongoing deployment of the National Guard.

    Initial reports indicated that National Guard troops were to may remain in Washington, DC for the duration of the second impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump; however, recent reports suggest that forces may stay in the area through fall.

    Pittman did not expand on a timetable for removing the reinforced fencing or when National Guard troops would be ordered back to their home states. She noted that the agency has “no intention of keeping [troops] … any longer than what is actually needed.”

    Although a date for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress has not yet been determined, it is expected to be held sometime after the congressional chambers pass his administration’s COVID-19 relief package.

    Related:

    Biden Administration Backs Commission to Probe US Capitol Riot
    Video: Trump Warns 'People Are Furious' Over Election Results in First Interview Since Capitol Riot
    Six Capitol Police Officers Suspended, Dozens Under Investigation Over Jan. 6 Riot
    Scalise Says Democrats Should Be Unambiguous in Denouncing Violence During Summer, Capitol Riots
    Google to Lift Political Ad Ban Imposed After Deadly Capitol Riot
    Tags:
    Militia, US Capitol, Joint Session, Joe Biden, US Congress, US Capitol Police (USCP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
    Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse