Register
05:41 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary Hillary at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, 4 March 2020, in New York

    Trump Donor May Shed Light on Hillary's Pay-to-Play Plot, but DoJ Appears Uninterested, Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079883214_0:140:2952:1800_1200x675_80_0_0_c6c308c6a6aad44a9f11bd9b6b2dd1d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102261082188401-trump-donor-may-shed-light-on-hillarys-pay-to-play-plot-but-doj-appears-uninterested-analyst-says/

    On 18 February 2021, Imaad Zuberi, a Pakistani-American venture capitalist and political fundraiser, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for falsifying records to conceal his work as a foreign agent while lobbying top-level American government officials and former presidential candidates, among other charges.

    In November 2019, Zuberi pleaded guilty to violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), tax evasion, and making illegal campaign contributions to US politicians from both sides of the aisle. In June 2020, the 50-year old pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice. The latter charge is stemming from the case of Zuberi's $900,000 donation to Trump’s inaugural committee, which was received immediately after the 2016 election. Federal prosecutors alleged that this money could include sums from a foreign source, something which is prohibited under federal law. 

    Will Zuberi Case Cast a Shadow on Trump?

    Covering the issue, the left-leaning press referred to the Pakistani-American as a "Trump donor" and "the other Manafort", suggesting that the Zuberi case may cast a shadow on the Trump administration's conduct. Earlier, in October 2019, the New York Times suggested that if Zuberi cooperated with prosecutors, "it could have ripple effects into other investigations into contributions to Mr. Trump’s inauguration, including whether foreigners illegally funnelled money to it in hopes of buying influence over American policy".

    "It is important to note that special rules apply to donations made to Presidential Inaugural Committees," says Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist. "Detailed reports concerning amounts raised are required to be submitted within 90 days of the inauguration. These reports must list donors by name and amount, and also document how the pool of donations was spent."

    However, one cannot assess whether the Zuberi case poses any threat for Donald Trump as no "hard facts" implicating the former president have been presented so far, according to the analyst.

    Following Trump's acquittal in the US Senate impeachment trial, the former president's political opponents are still after him, particularly praising the Supreme Court's refusal to step in to halt the turnover of Trump's tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The Associated Press called the development "a significant defeat" for the former president, suggesting that the prosecutor's inquiry can become "an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency".

    Zuberi: a Middle Man in Bigger Political Games

    Meanwhile, one should bear in mind that Zuberi wasn't just a "Trump donor" but worked on both sides of the US political aisle, stresses Ortel: "[The Zuberis] have donated substantial sums to candidates and to politicians in both political parties, looking through reports on contributions available online".

    ​In particular, the political fundraiser donated to Hillary Clinton in 2015, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in 2014, then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2015, and then-president Barack Obama's presidential 2012 re-election bid, according to NBC News. Federal prosecutors further revealed that illegal money had been funnelled by Zuberi from foreigners to US top politicians over five years between 2012 and 2016.

    While one CIA officer called the venture capitalist "the "best-connected person I know", as cited by Associated Press, the Wall Street analyst warns against overestimating Zuberi's political and financial weight: the 50 year-old appears to be just a "middle man" in a bigger game, according to Ortel.

    "Zuberi is slated to report to federal prison in May 2021," he says. "He may spend most of his 12-year term in prison with other white collar criminals, but I do not think his contacts will even try to help much."

    In addition to his political fundraising activities, Zuberi was also a Clinton Foundation donor: he is listed among those who donated between $250,001 and $500,000 on the charity's official webpage.

    ​The charity was apparently used as a tool in the Clintons' "pay-to-play" scheme, according to Ortel, who has been looking into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.

    "Unlike Donald Trump, the Clinton family has operated several 'charities' while one and later both of them were involved soliciting funds for political campaigns", Ortel says. "To me, potential exposures for the Clintons (and for the Bushes and the Obamas) loom larger, assuming that the Department of Justice will prosecute corruption, tax fraud, and charity fraud crimes carried out in support of dynastic political families".

    According to Ortel there are a lot of questions concerning potential money transfers between the Clinton Foundation, Clinton Inaugural Committee and foreign donors.

    "The first significant donation to The William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation, an entity incorporated on 23 October 1997, was, in theory made by the second Clinton Inaugural Committee, possibly in 1998," he says. "To date, no evidence that this committee complied with laws then applicable to account for its receipts and expenditures by and after April 1997 has been forthcoming."

    He notes that by April 1997, both Clintons were "facing mounting pressures to explain and defend their conduct, while funds available to defray legal defence costs were drying up". Ortel suggests that donations "ostensibly made to support the Clinton Presidential library in Little Rock, Arkansas may have bled, illegally, to pay legal defence costs and later to fund Hillary Clinton's political campaigns".

    "How much of these donations came from foreign sources, we still do not know because the Clinton Foundation never made truthful and complete financial disclosures for any period starting in 1997 to date, in my view," Ortel remarks.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 19, 2021.

    Biden's AG Pick Garland's Partisanship

    The Wall Street analyst notes that the Zuberi case may have shed further light on whether the Clintons and their political allies used foreign money for their campaigns and how exactly they returned those favours. However, it is highly unlikely that Joe Biden's attorney general pick, Merrick Garland, will look into this, according to Ortel.

    "Recently, President Biden's nominee to serve all Americans as attorney general, signalled his naked partisanship in at least three ways," the investigative journalist presumes:

    ·          First, Garland refused to rule out curbing John Durham's ongoing investigations into the 2015, 2016 election cycle and its aftermath.

    ·         Second, "he claimed that he had not discussed the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's business arrangements with foreign partners while Joe Biden was Vice President and as he sought and won the Presidency".

    ·         Third, "he drew a plainly false distinction between deplorable violence carried out at night, likely by Antifa and/or BLM, and the events of 6 January 2021 that occurred during the day, allegedly by Trump supporters, but likely were instigated by provocateurs who may have been, in fact, anti-Trump goons".

    Given all of the above, one might expect that the Clintons and their political allies will remain shielded in the next four years, while Trump and his supporters will be aggressively persecuted, the analyst believes.

    Related:

    Trump at CPAC Address Will Reportedly Slam Biden's First Steps in Office
    ‘It Just Never Ends’: Trump’s Tax Returns Handed Over to Manhattan Prosecutor After Lengthy Battle
    'Raiders of the Lost Emails': Netizens Mock Hillary Clinton Over Her Upcoming Thriller
    Tags:
    pay to play, The Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
    Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse