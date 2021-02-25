Ex-US Olympic Coach Faces Charges of Sexual Assault, Abuse

"Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has filed 24 criminal charges against John Geddert, former US Olympics gymnastics coach and former owner of Lansing-area Twistars USA Gymnastics Club, accusing him of committing at least one sexual assault and multiple incidents of physical abuse against dozens of young female athletes," the governor's office said in a press release.
Geddert, 63, is charged with 14 counts of human trafficking, forced labor causing injury, six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor, one count of continuing criminal enterprise, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of lying to police during an investigation into violent crime.
If convicted, Geddert will face a life sentence in prison, the release said.
Geddert was associated with the US gymnastics team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2017 for possession of child pornography.
Nassar was also given another 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female athletes. More than 260 women and girls claimed they were assaulted by Nassar.
