Register
17:46 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Trump departs Washington on travel to Texas at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

    ‘It Just Never Ends’: Trump’s Tax Returns Handed Over to Manhattan Prosecutor After Lengthy Battle

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082109190_0:45:3096:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_1b8333e19a30e97808d2ab2913f66379.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102251082187202-it-just-never-ends-trumps-tax-returns-handed-over-to-manhattan-prosecutor-after-lengthy-battle/

    On Monday, in response to a Supreme Court ruling greenlighting the disclosure of his financial records, Donald Trump lashed out at the Democrats and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, accusing them of trying to continue “the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”

    Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office are in possession of former President Donald Trump’s tax records following his lawyers’ failed Supreme Court push to keep them private, a spokesman for the office confirmed Thursday.

    “Our office obtained the records on Monday,” the spokesman said. Prosecutors are understood to have served a subpoena against Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain the records immediately following the top court’s ruling.

    The tax records, thought to number in the millions of pages and to account for the period between January 2011 and August 2019, follow a year-and-a-half-long legal battle over the files, which the Manhattan DA has sought to peruse for evidence of potential tax fraud. No formal charges have been filed in the case.

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Judge Orders Release of Trump Organisation Documents in New York Probe
    During the legal dispute, Trump’s lawyers complained about the District Attorney Office’s suspected biases, given that Vance Jr. is a lifelong Democrat and son of former Carter-era Secretary of State Cyrus Vance.

    Vance filed his subpoena against Mazars USA in August 2019 on the basis of allegations that Trump paid off two women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with the business mogul ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump denied the allegations and accused Democrats of a politically-motivated “witch hunt” against him similar to the now debunked Russiagate.

    The files remain bound by grand jury secrecy rules and are not expected to be publicly released, but the investigation could hound Trump in the wake of the failed Democrat-led effort in Congress to permanently bar him from public office in the wake of the 6 January riots at the Capitol.

    Along with the records themselves, the files are said to contain draft versions of the returns and “any and all statements of financial condition, annual statements, periodic financial reports, and independent auditors’ reports” held by Mazars USA.

    Following the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling, Trump lashed out at Democrats and called Vance’s probe a “fishing expedition.”

    “This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never-ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, ‘Russia Russia Russia,’ where there was a finding of ‘No Collusion,’ or two ridiculous ‘Crazy Nancy’ inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!” Trump wrote from his @45office.com email account, which he has resorted to using after being banned on social media.

    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Bill Gates: Trump Should Probably Be Allowed Back on Social Media
    The former president described the tax probe an “all Democrat-inspired” plot “in a totally Democrat location…completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

    Accusing his opponents of attempting to use “the law as a weapon,” Trump suggested that “that’s what is done in third world countries,” and called such attempts “fascism, not justice.” Trump promised to “fight” and “win” against those “persecuting” him.

    Related:

    Hunter Biden's Tax Probe Should Have Been Disclosed Before Trump Impeachment Trial, Senator Says
    'Loathsome Crime' of Tax Evasion & Intimidation: Who's Charles Kushner, a Man Pardoned by Trump?
    Trump's Office: Supreme Court Should've Never Allowed 'Fishing Expedition' for Tax Returns
    Biden Marks 500k COVID Deaths; Trump Taxes Head to Court; The Future of Mutual Aid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, 1 February 2021.
    Biblical Plague Comes True: Kenya Fights Locust Invasion
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse