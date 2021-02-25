Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Reportedly Shot Four Times as Two of Singer's Pets Stolen

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times in the chest on Wednesday night while walking the musician’s three dogs, the Daily Mail exclusively revealed.

Fischer is said to have been shot by two men outside his home in Sierra Bonita Avenue, in central Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital in a “grave” condition, officials say. He was conscious when police arrived, but “barely breathing” the report says.

Two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen as a result of the attack - Koji and Gustavo.

The third, Miss Asia, managed to escape and was later discovered by the police. Photos emerged online showing the pet covered in a blanket and being put into a police car near the crime scene. Miss Asia was then reportedly taken to LAPD’s Hollywood headquarters to be picked by Lady Gaga’s aides.

The star’s three dogs had been staying with Fischer while she was in Italy shooting her forthcoming Gucci film, the media says. It’s not clear whether the perpetrators, described as two black men in baseball caps, targeted the singer’s beloved pets specifically, but French bulldogs are generally quite expensive.

Lady Gaga has not yet publicly commented on the news but sources tell TMZ she is offering as much as $500,000 for the return of her dogs.