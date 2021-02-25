'Reach Out to FBI': American Airlines Tight-Lipped About Possible UFO Sighting by One of Its Planes

A passenger airliner bound from Cincinnati to Phoenix has encountered something that may or may not have been a UFO in the sky above New Mexico, Fox 10 Phoenix reports.
According to the media outlet, the pilot of American Airlines flight 2292 said in a radio transmission Sunday, at around 1:00 p.m. CST, that some kind of object was flying above the aircraft.
"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot said. "I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us."
While American Airlines reportedly confirmed the authenticity of said transmission, the company refrained from further comment on the matter.
"For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI", a spokesperson for the air carrier advised in a statement.
At the time of the alleged UFO encounter, the airliner was at an altitude of about 37,000 feet (about 11,277 meters), and "Albuquerque Center did not respond because local air traffic interfered", the media outlet adds, citing blogger Steve Douglass who recorded the pilot’s radio transmission.
