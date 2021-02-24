Register
18:17 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates

    Bill Gates Warns: If You Don't Have Elon Musk's 'Tons of Money', Beware of Bitcoin 'Manias'

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    106
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079975153_0:209:2242:1471_1200x675_80_0_0_7497592ca3174286cb5fc29c3df13ca5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102241082174364-bill-gates-warns-if-you-dont-have-elon-musks-tons-of-money-beware-of-bitcoin-manias/

    Bitcoin lost more than 14 percent in value on Tuesday after a record-breaking rise to $58,354 during the weekend. The dramatic surge and depressing downfall has demonstrated what has long been expected from this cryptocurrency – it is extremely volatile.

    Unlike extravagant billionaire Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is not a fan of Mars exploration or Bitcoin.

    The famous philanthropist confirmed this to Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang on Tuesday, saying that he was not “missing” anything about Musk’s and Jeff Bezos’ space bids, neither was he “bullish” on Bitcoin. Gates also warned investors to be careful with the cryptocurrency – unless, of course, they have as many billions as Musk.

    “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated, so I don’t worry that his Bitcoin will sort of randomly go up or down,” the magnate said while discussing the currency’s recent jumps and how easily it can be influenced by things such as a simple tweet from the SpaceX founder.

    “I do think people get bought into these manias, who may not have as much money to spare, so I’m not bullish on Bitcoin, and my general thought would be that, if you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates added.

    The billionaire investor and co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said that he was really not into this cryptocurrency as it consumes a lot of energy and tends to “promote” irreversible anonymous transactions. But Gates is confident: “digital money is a good thing".

    Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    ‘Bitcoin is My Safe Word’: Elon Musk Goes on Tweet Spree With Jokes and Memes About Cryptocurrencies
    Not everyone would agree with Gates’ criticism of Bitcoin.

    One of the organisations powering the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.org, says that the digital coin is often misperceived as an “anonymous” payment method.

    “But in reality, Bitcoin is probably the most transparent payment network in the world,” they say, noting that all the transactions associated with bitcoin addresses and a resulting balance can be easily checked.

    “Since users usually have to reveal their identity to receive services or goods, Bitcoin addresses cannot remain fully anonymous,” analysts maintain.

    However, what is certain about Bitcoin is its volatility. On Tuesday, a unit of the cryptocurrency lost more than $8000 in value in a day dropping to $46,817 from $55,000 on Monday.

    The plunge followed a mind-blowing rise to $58,354 on 21 February. Overall, the currency has gained 700 percent in value since January 2020.

    Like Gates, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that Bitcoin was a “highly speculative asset” and warned about its “extremely volatile” nature over “potential losses that investors can suffer”.

    Tags:
    Space, Bitcoin, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse