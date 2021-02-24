US Man Carrying ‘Trump 2024’ Flag Removed From NYC Ice Skating Rink - Video

A video emerged online showing a man carrying a “Trump 2024” flag at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York City.
According to the video, the crowd of ice skaters booed the man as he was skating holding the flag.
I was attacked at Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park, just for raising a Trump 2024 flag. @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @DanScavino @parscale @RealTina40 #Trump2024 #SaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/e96POm70yV— Dion Cini (@dioncini) February 21, 2021
Other skaters cheered as the Trump supporter was taken down by officials.
Earlier, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to close down Trump’s Lasker and Wollman Rinks six weeks earlier than the usual closing date, as an attempt to cut business ties with the former president.
However, the city overturned his decision.
