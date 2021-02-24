Video: Small Plane Crashes Into Car on Interstate in Livermore, California

According to local media, a small plane crashed into a car in the middle of the freeway in Livermore, California, on Tuesday evening.
Interstate 580, where the incident occurred, runs parallel to the Livermore Airport runway, with planes taking off and landing just a few hundred metres from the busy freeway.
Livermore police confirmed that the incident happened on the highway at Isabel Ave between E. Airway Blvd & Portola Ave. The road has been closed until the investigation is complete.
According to the police, no one was injured.
**ROAD CLOSURE-AVOID THE AREA** Roadway closed on Isabel Ave between E. Airway Blvd & Portola Ave. At 5:10pm, plane w/engine trouble, touched down on Isabel Ave & collided w/a vehicle. There are no injuries. Roadway is closed until investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/D0MYTfsHHS— Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) February 24, 2021
Video and photo of the aftermath of the incident was shared online, showing heavy presence of police and medical cars near the scene where the plane crashed into the car.
#Breaking Small plane crashes short of the runway and into a car along a Livermore overpass . #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/5dAi6Hh02p— Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) February 24, 2021
#Breaking New video of small single engine plane into a car near Livermore. The overpass along 580. #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/k8gca0T5bx— Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) February 24, 2021
Plane into car in Livermore #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/nqca2b9yxi— Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) February 24, 2021
