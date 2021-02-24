FAA Orders US Boeing 777-200 Equipped With Certain Engines to Be Inspected Before Further Flight

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) ordering US operators to inspect Boeing 777-200 equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights.
Under the directive, operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image (TAI) inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine.
"As these required inspections proceed, the FAA will review the results on a rolling basis. Based on the initial results as we receive them, as well as other data gained from the ongoing investigation, the FAA may revise this directive to set a new interval for this inspection or subsequent ones", FAA said in the statement.
