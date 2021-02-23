Register
14:39 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 6 January 2021 file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington. An AP review of records finds that members of President Donald Trump’s failed campaign were key players in the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the US Capitol.

    Does a Third Party Have a Shot at Success in the US Political System?

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081797372_0:164:3072:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_1199dc9d2d1406ca35e226404fa8c728.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102231082160374-does-a-third-party-have-a-shot-at-success-in-the-us-political-system/

    The GOP has realised that it cannot win back the US Congress without Donald Trump, while tens of millions of average American voters believe that the former president represents their values and their aims, say American observers, commenting on the recent poll showing Republican voters' loyalty to Trump.

    A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll has found that 46% of Donald Trump voters would join his party, with just 27% saying they’d stay with the GOP and the rest undecided. At the same time, 54% of respondents said that they were more loyal to Trump than to the Republican Party compared to 34% who signalled that the party was more important to them.

    Trump's base remains committed to supporting him after the second impeachment trial, the 6 January DC riots and his defeat in the 2020 election. Furthermore, according to an earlier Suffolk University/USA Today survey, 73% of Republicans still believe that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

    Third Party's Election Odds are Historically Minimal

    The GOP appears to find itself at a critical juncture in its 165-year history, says Rogers Smith, Christopher H. Browne distinguished professor of political science, suggesting that "it is more likely that Trump supporters will complete their takeover of the GOP than it is that they will form a third party".

    Meanwhile, Never Trump Republicans will continue to leave, according to the political scientist, though he doubts that they would be able to create a viable "third party". Over the last few months, the third party issue has been floated both by Trump supporters and Never Trumpers within the GOP. First, the Wall Street Journal reported about a hypothetical "Patriot Party" which could be led by Trump. Later, dozens of Republican centre-right politicians were said to be considering forming a separate party "free" of Trump's influence.

    However, third parties have never managed to win the majority of votes in US federal elections, according to Diego Von Vacano, professor of political science at Texas A&M University, who refers to the cases of Bernie Sanders and Ross Perot. The latter gained 19% of votes in the 1992 presidential election, considered to be one of the best results by a third party or independent candidate.  

    ​In addition to that, a third party's election activities would require a lot of financial and human resources, given that it would be necessary "to organise to get on the ballot for offices in every city, county, and state, to have candidates in most if not all of the country, and to get funding", notes Smith, stressing that "all of these are huge obstacles". Trump's takeover of the Republican Party appears far more viable in this respect, according to the observers.

    "I don't think the poll shows that people want a third party," Vacano says. "I think it shows more that Trump has taken over the Republican Party".

    On the other hand, the Republican Party has recently shown that it's "pretty afraid to break from the kind of Trump line", Vacano suggests. Despite subjecting Donald Trump to criticism over the 6 January Capitol protests, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell nevertheless voted to acquit the former president during the Senate impeachment trial. For his part, McConnell's longtime party mate, Lindsey Graham, openly admitted that congressional Republicans "don't have a snowball's chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump".

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks with Jason Miller to a meeting room for lawyers of former President Donald Trump on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. February 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / Jabin Botsford
    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks with Jason Miller to a meeting room for lawyers of former President Donald Trump on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. February 12, 2021

    Could 'Tribalistic Tendencies' Within the Democratic Party Facilitate a GOP Victory?

    Previously, the Democratic Party faced clashes between its moderate and "progressive" wings which, in particular, led to a row between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Squad, a group of congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in 2019. For his part, Bernie Sanders was leading nothing short of a progressive populist movement during the 2020 presidential campaign before laying down arms and endorsing Joe Biden.

    "Tribalistic tendencies plague the human species and always have," notes Smith. "In the case of the Democrats, some forms of 'identity politics', aimed at combating real American injustices, sometimes spill over into hostility toward all who do not share those identities in ways that can be called 'tribalistic'."

    Still, one cannot count on the Democratic Party's fracturing, according to Robert J Hutchinson, who suggests that the Left appears to be "more united than ever" in the face of the "threat" posed by Donald Trump and his supporters.

    "Even President Biden now seems to you know, he has moved pretty leftward, much more so than expected," echoes Diego Von Vacano. "And I think much more than even President Obama did initially. So I don't think there's any kind of dualistic tendency or split within the Democratic Party."

    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally, in Washington DC, the United States. The protesters demand a recount of votes and a review of election results in a number of States.
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally, in Washington DC, the United States. The protesters demand a recount of votes and a review of election results in a number of States.

    Lots of Average Americans View Trump as 'Representation of Their Values'

    To come out on top, the Republicans need "to move from appealing to working class Americans on social issues while serving the wealthy on economic issues to a party that does serve working class economic interests as well as those of more affluent Americans," according to Smith. In addition to that, the GOP has to show "greater concern for racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, even as they oppose more radical proposals in the name of such groups (e.g. 'racial reparations')," he believes.

    Meanwhile, the Republican Party "really cannot do very much" to prevent Trump from really completely controlling it, as a lot of "mainstream average Americans" support the former president, according to the observers. Regardless of the anti-Trump mainstream media narrative Trump's base does see him as "evil"; quite the contrary, he is "a representation of a lot of the values and the aims that they have", Vacano concludes.

    Related:

    There Will Probably Be Split in GOP After Trump’s Departure, Cindy McCain Says
    Obama Officials Reportedly Negotiated With Iran During Trump Term to Spoil Latter's Diplomacy
    Did Anthony Scaramucci Take Satire About Trump Wanting to Name Kids to Supreme Court Seriously?
    Tags:
    elections, US Democratic Party, Republican Party, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse