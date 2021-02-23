Register
03:51 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vehicles drive on snow and sleet covered roads Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Spring, Texas.

    Texas AG, His Wife Travelled to Utah as Winter Storm Raged in Lone Star State

    © AP Photo / David J. Phillip
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082086577_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_cd49e3ba9ab44f25898a14ada220a439.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102231082156823-texas-ag-his-wife-travelled-to-utah-as-winter-storm-raged-in-lone-star-state/

    The state's attorney general is not the first politician to leave the Lone Star state amid last week's blizzard that raged across the central United States, but mainly affecting Texas. Earlier, state Senator Ted Cruz faced a "firestorm" of criticism after his trip to Mexican Cancun in the middle of the winter storm crisis.

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, accompanied by his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, travelled to Utah last week while his home state was being ravaged by a massive snow storm, according to what Paxton’s campaign spokesman Ian Prior told The Dallas Morning News on Monday.

    According to the spokesman, the trip was "planned" and involved a meeting of Paxton with his Utah counterpart, Attorney General Sean Reyes, the goal of which was to discuss issues, particularly a multi-state antitrust lawsuit against Google.

    “I cannot further share additional details or the specific reasons on the need for the meeting concerning Google as it involves an ongoing investigation,” Prior told the outlet.

    He also revealed that Paxton's house, like the households of hundreds of thousands of other Texans, suffered a power outage, but outlined that the state's AG did not leave Texas “until after power had returned to most of the state, including his own home.”

    Last week, reportedly on the day he met with Reyes, Paxton took to Twitter to slam ERCOT and energy companies for "jacking up" prices for electricity.

    "ERCOT & other energy cos have slipped & fallen on their faces & it’s not the ice’s fault. They have left 3+ million homes w/o power for days, including my own. What do they do in response? Jack up prices, go silent, make excuses, & play the blame game. It’s unacceptable!", he tweeted.

    ​While it remains unclear whether the Paxtons have returned to Texas, they mark the third time a state political figure has appeared to flee the Lone Star state as it deals with the aftereffects of a deadly winter nightmare. Earlier, State Rep. Gary Gates flew to Florida, claiming family reasons, according to the Houston Chronicle.

    “My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said, responding to condemnation he faced after he left Texas.

    Another wave of criticism over the move to travel out of the disaster-stricken state hit Republican state Senator Ted Cruz, who was revealed to have flown to Cancun, Mexico, last week. When the photos of the senator registering for his flight to Mexico emerged online, Cruz faced intense backlash, crowned with a hashtag "#TedFled".

    After the massive denouncement, the Senator said that his trip to Cancun was "obviously a mistake". 

    "In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it. I was trying to be a Dad", Cruz offered, claiming that he flew with his daughters who asked him to get away from the freezing house.

    Soon after the news of his trip emerged, Cruz returned to Texas, only to meet protesters near his house demanding his resignation.

    Last week's blizzard that engulfed the central US regions affected Texas severely, leaving millions of residents without electricity and damaging the water infrastructure system. Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden declared a disaster emergency in the Lone Star state.

    Related:

    'What's in It for Me?' Why Biden is Not Rushing to Show up in Texas Amid Blizzard Nightmare
    Entergy Texas Says All of Its Customers Should Have Power Back by Now
    Texas Bans Cutting Off Power for Bill Debts Amid Low Temperatures
    'Government-Generated Snow'? Conspiracy Theories Claim Winter Storm in Texas is 'Fake'
    Tags:
    winter storm, Attorney General, Texas, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse