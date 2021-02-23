Register
03:51 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Malcolm X

    Video: Malcolm X's Family Reveals Evidence Allegedly Implicating FBI, NYPD in Leader's Assassination

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102231082156268-video-malcolm-xs-family-reveals-evidence-allegedly-implicating-fbi-nypd-in-leaders-assassination/

    Malcolm X, who later went by the name el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, was a black Nebraska-born Muslim minister and human rights activist who gained a large following and FBI attention as a vocal spokesman for the Nation of Islam. His decision to part ways with the Afro-centric political and religious movement allegedly led to his murder.

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the surviving daughters of Malcolm X on Saturday, a day before the 56th anniversary of X's assassination, unveiled in New York's Audubon Ballroom new allegations about events leading up to the activist's 1965 death. Three members of the Nation of Islam were previously convicted for their respective roles in the murder.

    "Even though this is going to be an astonishing revelation from the past ... past is prologue," Crump said Saturday, alongside co-counsels Ray Hamlin and Paul Napoli. 

    The legal team presented a letter allegedly written by Ray Wood, an undercover New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer with the Bureau of Special Services and Investigation, who admitted the NYPD and FBI assassinated Malcolm X. 

    Reggie Wood, the administrator of Ray Wood’s estate, read the letter to Qubiliah, Ilyasah, and Gamilah Shabazz, daughters of the late activist, detailing how the now-deceased cop was ordered to have Shabazz's security detail arrested days before his 1965 assassination. 

    Crump's statements came hours after his law firm first brought the allegations to light. 

    "Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time, confessed in a deathbed declaration letter that the NYPD and the FBI conspired to undermine the legitimacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders," Crump noted.

    The release claimed that Wood, "without any training," was ordered to "infiltrate civil rights organizations and encourage leaders and members to commit felonious acts," including "ensuring that Malcolm X’s security detail was arrested days prior to the assassination, guaranteeing Malcolm X didn’t have door security while at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was killed on Feb. 21, 1965." 

    A spokesperson for the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told CBS News that the police department has "has provided all available records relevant to that case to the [Manhattan] District Attorney," which had already launched a review of the initial investigation and prosecution for the assassination. 

    The Manhattan DA has noted the "office's review of this matter is active and ongoing." 

    Three members of the Nation of Islam - Mujahid Abdul Halim, then known by the names Thomas Hagan and Talmadge X Hayer; Muhammad Abdul Aziz, then known as Norman 3X Butler; and Khalil Islam, then known as Thomas 15X Johnson - were arrested, tried and convicted for the activist’s murder and received 20-years-to-life sentences for their roles in the murders.

    Bullet holes in back of stage where Malcolm X was shot
    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
    Bullet holes in back of stage where Malcolm X was shot
    Halim, who was paroled and released from prison in 2010, has maintained that Aziz and Islam, the latter of whom died in 2009, were innocent of the murder of Malcolm X.

    "I was there, I know what happened and I know the people who were there,” Halim, who was then going by Hayer, said in 1966. He told the New York Post that he has "regrets and sorrow" for the fatal shooting. 

    Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, met Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad and joined the Islamic religious movement while serving a 10-year prison sentence for larceny, and breaking and entering.

    During his conversion to Islam, Little ditched his birth surname, saying the name was given by white slave masters, and changed it to 'X' to represent his family's lost link to Africa due to the Atlantic slave trade. 

    Malcolm X moved to Detroit, Michigan, following his early release in 1952, and worked as an active member and advocate for the Nation of Islam, which borrows certain teachings from Islam and speaks to a purported black race superiority. 

    Malcolm X, full-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, being interviewed by reporters.
    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
    Malcolm X, full-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, being interviewed by reporters.

    The activist came under the watch of the FBI beginning in 1953, particularly for remarks that state, or white, violence should be met with violence. Surveillance of Malcolm X and his family would continue through 1964, when he separated from the Nation of Islam and adopted the Muslim name el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz.

    A week before the February 21 assassination, at an Organization of Afro-American Unity rally in Harlem, Shabazz's home was firebombed, forcing the activist, his wife and their four children to flee.  

    The activist declared at the time that the firebombing took place "on the orders of Elijah Muhammad."

    Related:

    New York Prosecutors Conducting Review of Malcolm X Murder Case
    The Real Malcolm X and His Impact on American Politics
    White House Anticipates Backlog of Vaccine Doses to Be Delivered by Mid-Week
    El Chapo’s Wife Arrested in Virginia on Charges of Drug Trafficking, Busting Crime Lord From Prison
    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana Use
    Tags:
    NYPD, Civil Rights, assassination, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Islam, Malcolm X
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse