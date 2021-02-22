US Reviewing Potentially Sanctionable Entities Tied to Nord Stream 2

"We continue to examine entities involved in potentially sanctionable activity," Price said in a press briefing. "We have been clear that companies risk sanctions if they are involved in Nord Stream 2."
Price explained there are more than 15 companies that are not subject to US sanctions because they have shown efforts to wind down activities related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
On Friday, the Biden administration submitted a report to Congress about its assessment of sanctionable activities related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Price said.
Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, is subject to US pressure, as Washington is viewing it as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine.
