23:22 GMT22 February 2021
    Meghan McCain, co-host of Pivot's TakePart Live, addresses reporters during Pivot's panel at the Winter 2014 Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision for Participant Media/AP Images)

    Meghan McCain Calls For Anthony Fauci's Replacement Over US Vaccine Rollout

    Chris Pizzello
    America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was continuously at loggerheads with the administration of the former US president, Donald Trump, due to disagreements over the White House response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

    One of the "The View" hosts, Meghan McCain, criticized America's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for what she characterized as “inconsistent messaging” amid the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, speaking on the talk show on Monday. Recalling a previous interview with Fauci, she complained that the expert was not able to give exact vaccination dates.

    “The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine, I’ll be able to have dinner with my family. It’s terribly inconsistent messaging,” she said.

    McCain cited Israel as an example of where about a half of the population have already received their first jab of a coronavirus vaccine.

    “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully,” she suggested.

    The co-host was mostly outraged by the fact that she doesn’t know when she will get her vaccine, as the rollout for her age range and health is “nebulous.”

    Whoopi Goldberg, "The View"‘s longtime moderator, noted that Israel’s population is much smaller than that of the US, and that people in Israel "didn’t have a lot of issues with people not wearing their masks.” She also added that a great part of Americans are not immune while the vaccine’s effectiveness still needed to be refined.

    Fauci was a lead member of Trump's Coronavirus Task Force. Under the Biden administration in the White House, Fauci has remained as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is also the chief medical advisor to the president. 

    To date, over 63 million people in US have received vaccine jabs by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, according to data collected by the US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the mass immunization started in December 2020. The drugs have proven to be less ineffective in some cases, including with the new SARS-cov-2 strains. Recontamination, severe side effects and even death has been reported among a very small number of people that were immunized.

    The Pfizer pharmaceutical company has warned that the vaccine prevents the deadly syndrome caused by SARS-Cov-2, but not necessarily the contamination itself. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it "usually takes several weeks" to form an immunity from COVID-19 after immunization.

