Register
15:41 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2020.

    Trump Should Play ‘Very Little’ Role in GOP’s Future, Former Republican Claims

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/17/1081859347_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_48f2587ec33aa9e4caeb8fe6a3169901.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102221082152793-trump-should-play-very-little-role-in-gops-future-former-republican-claims/

    On Sunday, former President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said that the ex-POTUS would give his thoughts on the future of the Republican Party during an address at the Conservative Political Action Conference slated for 25-28 February.

    Former Republican Will Hurd has pointed the finger at ex-President Donald Trump for being behind the GOP-related mishaps in recent years.  

    When asked by an NBC Meet the Press host what role Trump should play in the GOP's future, Hurd said, “I think very little, if  none at all”.  

    "This is a president that lost the House, the Senate, the White House in four years. I think the last person to do that was [the 31st US President] Herbert Hoover, and that was during the Great Depression”, the ex-GOP lawmaker added.

    He spoke after ex-presidential adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday that the future of the Republican Party would be the focus of Trump’s address at the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) due to kick off on 25 February.

    The CPAC speech will be the ex-POTUS’ first major public appearance since leaving office on 20 January, when media reports emerged to claim that Trump had recently discussed the idea of forming a new political party.

    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

    The reported developments come amid some GOP members’ anger at Trump over the deadly riots in Washington on 6 January, which saw some of his supporters breach the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes.

    Last week, GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell launched an attack on the ex-president, right after voting against his impeachment.

    "There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the [6 January] events. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”, McConnell asserted.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Biden Administration Backs Commission to Probe US Capitol Riot
    At least five people were killed in the 6 January riots which were followed by the House Democrats initiating impeachment proceedings against Trump on charges of incitement of insurrection.

    The Senate acquitted the former president last week, with those lawmakers who sought to convict him failing to secure the needed two-thirds majority. Trump, who rejected the process as a hoax, became the first-ever American president to be impeached twice.

    Related:

    'Renegade' Republicans Who Voted to Convict Trump Face Backlash, Criticism From Fellow Party Members
    Lindsey Graham Slams Mitch McConnell for 'Putting a Load on Republicans' Back' With Anti-Trump Rant
    'We Should Have Convicted Him': Former Republican Senator Condemns Trump's Acquittal
    Tags:
    future, riots, US Capitol, Republican Party, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse