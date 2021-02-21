Register
16:41 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

    US Looking Into ‘Potential Ties’ Between Roger Stone, Alex Jones and Capitol Protesters, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079880611_0:0:2909:1636_1200x675_80_0_0_5326a087eabeca27b0977854392c801c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102211082144403-us-looking-into-potential-ties-between-roger-stone-alex-jones-and-capitol-protesters-report-says/

    While Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in which he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate, centred on his alleged culpability in “the incitement of the insurrection”, another aspect of the case relates to individuals who might have impacted the mindset of the rioters.

    The US Department of Justice and FBI are probing whether well-known conservative figures such as Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and Ali Alexander could have played a role in, for instance, inspiring the notorious 6 January Capitol riot, which led to Donald Trump’s second impeachment in the House, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

    The probe into “potential ties” between the firebrands of the riot, who were “physically involved in the attack”, and those who openly supported the ex-president’s claims about the “stolen election” does not necessarily mean that anyone influencing the rioters’ mindset will be criminally charged, especially in light of US case law over incitement and free speech violations, the sources explained.

    It appears investigators have been demonstrating ongoing interest in individuals who never set foot in the Capitol on 6 January, but may have played a role in what happened there by somehow shaping the public opinion.

    Stone is a long-time informal adviser to former POTUS Trump, while Jones is a journalist and founder of the conservative web-streaming website InfoWars. Ali Alexander is a social media personality and one of the leaders of the 2020 Stop the Steal movement.

    Talk show host Alex Jones (C) leads a protest after a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas
    © AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
    Talk show host Alex Jones (C) leads a protest after a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas

    Stone and Jones helped promote Trump’s Stop the Steal rallies and participated in pro-Trump events on 5 and 6 January, but each has denied intending anything beyond a peaceful demonstration.

    Shortly after the deadly events, Jones said on InfoWars that he was invited by the White House in early January to “lead the march” to the Capitol. Jones promoted the event, calling for one million marchers to turn up and telling his viewers on 1 January:

    “Roger Stone spent some substantial time with Trump in Florida just a few days ago, and I’m told big things are afoot and Trump’s got major actions up his sleeve”.

    Roger Stone accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, left, arrives for his sentencing at U.S. District Court in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Roger Stone accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, left, arrives for his sentencing at U.S. District Court in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

    Stone has in his turn also publicly distanced himself from the violence and criticised it, telling the television channel RT on 8 January that he had been invited to lead a march, but he “declined”. He went on to assert that when he addressed a rally at the Supreme Court on 5 January, he had a “peaceful protest” on his mind, adding:

    “I have specifically denounced the violence at the Capitol, the intrusion in the Capitol. That’s not how we settle things in America”.
    Stone’s attorney Grant Smith stated that “there is no evidence whatsoever that Roger Stone was involved in any way, or had advance knowledge about the shocking attack that took place at the US Capitol on January 6th". He stressed that any "implication to the contrary using ‘guilt by association’ is both dishonest and inaccurate".

    Separately, Alexander, in a since-deleted video on Periscope weeks before the infamous rally, said he and a number of Trump supporters “schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting” to change the minds of those who wouldn’t go against certifying Biden’s win, according to the WaPo.

    While not responding to the latest request for comment, in an email to The Post in mid-January, Alexander said he had “remained peaceful” during the protest.

    What the investigation apparently centres on is that in videos, as well as on InfoWars, Stone and Jones are known to have - intentionally or not - lifted the profiles of the Proud Boys, a right-wing activist group implicated in a string of violent cases, and the Oath Keepers — a network of self-styled militias, with the duo branding them as street-level security for right-wing causes, as per The Washington Post. Stone, for instance, once wrote that he knew of “no wrongdoing by the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys”, and if credible information emerges that reveals a conspiracy, everyone involved should be prosecuted.

    Notably, all three called for a peaceful demonstration, with Jones, for instance, saying he followed, not led, the rally, and calling not to “fight the police and give the system what they want”.

    Probe Into Proud Boys Members

    To date, three Proud Boy leaders have been charged in connection with the Capitol siege or and an earlier pro-Trump rally in Washington — Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, organiser Joe Biggs, and Seattle leader Ethan Nordean. The trio registered a joint company last year - Warboys LLC, promoting right-wing causes online in the footsteps of Stone and Jones and through Tarrio’s store, the 1776 Shop.

    Tarrio and Biggs have pre-existing personal or business connections to Stone and Jones, respectively, according to records and documents, as mentioned by the WaPo.

    Some of their calls in the run-up to the Capitol riot, which happened at the time the Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the presidential vote, instantly landed on prosecutors’ radars.

    Americans must “desensitise” themselves to violence, Nordean said in a Parler-linked clip on 31 December, in which his guest referred to the Proud Boys as “soldiers of the right wing” at war.

    Days earlier, Tarrio took to Parler to encourage the Proud Boys to “turn out in record numbers” at the 6 January rally, adding in a 3 January Telegram post, “What if we invade it?”

    On 6 January, a rally of Trump supporters grew into to deadly attack on the Capitol building, where the certification of the Electoral College vote was being held at the time, with the siege of the legislature leading to five deaths, including a law enforcement officer. Trump was instantly accused of "incitement of insurrection", with the ex-POTUS denying responsibility for the violence and subsequently being, unprecedentedly, impeached by the House for a second time. Yet, he was cleared by senators after a four-day trial.

    Related:

    Roger Stone Calls Trump 'The Greatest President Since Lincoln' in the First Interview After Pardon
    NYT: Six Oath Keepers Who Guarded Roger Stone Entered US Capitol on 6 January
    Roger Stone Thanks Trump For Pardoning Him During Dinner at POTUS Golf Club
    Tags:
    US Capitol, court, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, impeachment, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse