Multiple Deaths Reported in Shooting at New Orleans Gun Store

A deadly shooting occurred at a gun shop in the New Orleans metro area, "multiple' people are dead and some innocent bystanders wounded as a result of the incident, local news channel WDSU reported Saturday.
Media reports, citing law enforcement authorities, say that at least three people are dead due to the shooting.
According to media reports, the incident happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana, at 6719 Airline Drive.
The local police are currently on the scene, which is cordoned off, and an investigation is underway.
Here at the scene of where JPSO says multiple shootings just took place here at the Jefferson Gun Outlet. At least one dead. We are working to find out details on the situation. Watch @wdsu at 5P. pic.twitter.com/jkLpj55pee— Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) February 20, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
