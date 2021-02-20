Texas Houses Destroyed Due to Power Outages Amid Snow Storms, While Bills Are Record-High - Videos

Numerous Texans saw their houses destroyed by cold weather, as temperatures reached their lowest point in 30 years, plunging to minus 18 degrees Celsius (below 0 Fahrenheit). While some buildings were ravaged by snowstorms, others suffered from burst water pipes amid the extreme cold, according to footage posted on social media.
Let’s pray for @tamiroman & The people of #houstontexas 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Posted @withregram • @tamiroman In Atlanta working & my house in Texas is destroyed 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/aqyfj8meWg— IvryRose (@ivry_rose) February 18, 2021
They are just letting houses burn. No water,...Houston, tx. pic.twitter.com/fGXW6QmU5g— ♥Kathy♥Lucky Charms 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪❤❤❤ (@LuckieKathy) February 18, 2021
This Texas storm isn’t something to joke about or throw around like it’s nothing. this is part of my moms house that just got absolutely destroyed by the storm.. All of my texas friends and family PLEASE PLEASE be safe. do whatever you can to stay warm. love you all pic.twitter.com/K7QlBJ9ovl— Dior (@Zach_Guerraaa) February 17, 2021
At the same time, many people received monstrous electricity bills, while in reality they had been left without any power during the cold.
So Texans are getting power back, but getting bills in the thousands because that's what the price was set to. And evidently Griddy (one seller) debits your bank account as you go.— Nick Craver (@Nick_Craver) February 20, 2021
I wonder how many people with a $5,000+ bill still hate regulation.https://t.co/50ld75pAPL pic.twitter.com/82z5DF7WSN
"The spike in people's bills was due to the skyrocketing demand for power during the freezing conditions, which overloaded the unprepared Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages power for around 90 percent of the state. That demand increased the price of power".— Byzantine Reactionary (SP) (@PoptartsSpunky) February 20, 2021
The people of Texas are freezing to death in their homes, and #JerryJones is profiting off of it. Things to think about the next time you buy #DallasCowboys gear or tickets. Someone has to pay for his yacht. Maybe they can replace the star with ☠ ? https://t.co/CSQtHGDepq— scbeachcomber (@KenardLevi) February 20, 2021
