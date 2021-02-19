Biden Arrives at Pfizer Vaccine Production Plant in Michigan

US President Joe Biden will be visiting the Pfizer vaccine production plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Friday.
Biden is expected to meet with Pfizer employees producing the jab during the production plant tour. This will be the president's first visit to Michigan after he took office.
In last week's address at the National Institutes of Health, Biden said that the US is moving steadily toward the goal of inoculating at least 300 million Americans by mid-summer, as the administration signed a deal for another 100 million Pfizer and 100 million Moderna vaccines.
Earlier, Biden vowed to distribute 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
