Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy 'At Inflection Point', Biden to Tell Munich Conference

US President Joe Biden will tell the Munich Security Conference that democracy and autocracy are 'at an inflection point', according to excerpts of his speech which have been released by the White House.
According to Biden's remarks, democratic progress is under assault in many places, including the US and Europe, yet the president is convinced that "democracy must prevail".
"We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history. It’s the single best way to realize the promise of our future. And if we work together with our democratic partners, with strength and confidence, I know that we will meet every challenge and outpace every challenger", Biden is expected to say.
