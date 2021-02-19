'Try Having Empathy': Twitter Furious Over Stephen King's 'Cruel' Take on Power Cuts in Texas

US author Stephen King, known for his liberal views, has taken a lot of flak on Twitter after he posted a tweet that appeared to suggest that Texan voters were to blame for disastrous power cuts that ripped through the state because of an unprecedented winter storm.
The king of horror wrote in a mocking manner that Texans need to keep on voting for officials "who don’t believe in climate change and supported privatization of the power grid".
A number of commentators found his remark tone deaf, cynical and badly timed and called on him to show some empathy.
According to latest estimates, some 325,000 state residents still remain without electricity thanks to obstructed connections to the grid. The winter storm has also caused drinking water shortages across Texas with 725 water systems under "boil notice" affecting 13 million residents.
