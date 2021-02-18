Register
15:40 GMT18 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) attend a meeting with bipartisan Senators on infrastructure investment at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2021

    'Bulls**t': Trump Era Official Kudlow Heard Blasting Harris' 'False' Claims on Vaccine Rollout

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082117367_0:106:3070:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_a283ec9523171d16613cdd094f84fbcf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102181082117420-bullst-trump-era-official-kudlow-heard-blasting-harris-false-claims-on-vaccine-rollout/

    US Vice President Kamala Harris was recently asked about the biggest challenges Biden administration is dealing with in relation to the COVID pandemic. Harris responded by criticising the Trump administration’s lack of “national strategy of plan for vaccinations" – comments that many found outrageous.

    Trump-era official Larry Kudlow probably didn't mean to swear live on air when he called Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments about his administration’s vaccine rollout “bullsh**t” – but that’s exactly what happened thanks to a “hot mic.” 

    Kudlow, the former director of the White House National Economic Council, was invited to Fox New’s America Reports studio ahead of launching his own show on Fox Business that aired on Tuesday. After his segment ended, host Sandra Smith showed a clip of Harris discussing the previous administration’s alleged failures in getting the government's COVID mass vaccination programme off the ground. 

    The video showed Harris telling a correspondent from Axios on HBO: “In many ways we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

    As Smith dubbed the claims “false,” Kudlow's microphone picked him up uttering the words “bulls**t” and “unbelievable falsehoods."

    “That is Larry Kudlow weighing in,” Smith explained to viewers.  

    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020

    Kudlow later apologised for the foul language and said that swearing on camera was really not his style but he couldn't restrain himself – Harris’ words made him too angry.

    “I'm not usually a guy who swears, but what the vice president said just burned me up and is simply not true, OK?” Kudlow said as he defended his rant.

    In the full interview Harris blasted the previous administration for a lack of “national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and an absence of “stockpile of vaccines.”

    But according to Kudlow, these remarks were “somewhere between cognitive dissonance and an outright falsehood lie.”

    “By the time of inauguration January 20 the Trump’s efforts were generating 1.3 million vaccines per day,” Kudlow said on his show, noting that “right now the total volume of vaccines exceeds the total volume of cases.”

    White House COVID expert Dr. Anthony Fauci actually defended Harris later when speaking to CNN:

    “What I think the vice president is referring to is that the actual plan of getting the vaccine doses into people’s arms was really rather vague,” America’s top immunologist said. “I mean it was not a well-coordinated plan.”

    Dr. Fauci was actually the one who said following Biden’s inauguration back in January that “we’re certainly not starting from scratch.”

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Larry Kudlow, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, White House
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse