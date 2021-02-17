Register
17 February 2021
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the U.S. economy and the need to pass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid legislation during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, 5 February 2021

    ‘And Here You Are, Talking About Him’: Netizens Weigh in on Biden Being 'Tired of Trump'

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    President Joe Biden has taken part in his first town hall since his inauguration in January, answering questions from CNN's anchor Anderson Cooper and audience members in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, seemingly anxious to avoid mentioning the former President Donald Trump by name and referring to the 45th President as "the former guy".

    President Joe Biden took questions on a plethora of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine rollout, school reopenings, economic reboot and the minimum wage at CNN's town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on 17 February – his first such event since his January inauguration as POTUS.

    As Biden made use of the opportunity to pitch his COVID-19 relief plan to the nation, he tentatively pointed to "next Christmas" as a possible time where the nation could be under a "very different circumstance". He vowed that "by the end of July, we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American."

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021.

    Joe Biden also said during the town hall event that all of the living former presidents have called him, "except one".

    "They're private conversations… But, by the way, all of them, with one exception, picked up the phone and called me as well," said Biden, who avoided mentioning his predecessor by name.

    When asked outright about the Senate's acquittal of Trump, Biden replied:

    “Look, for four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people… I'm tired of talking about Trump. It’s done.”

    Biden added that any decision to prosecute the former president for anything he did while in office will be left up to the Department of Justice.

    Donald Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial on 13 February, with lawmakers seeking to oust him failing to reach the necessary two-thirds supermajority.

    The second impeachment was launched just days after the ex-president's supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to stop the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

    Netizens were split in their reaction to Joe Biden’s words. Some tended to agree that it was time to ‘turn the page’ on Trump.

    ​Some comments on social media, however, pointed out that Donald Trump would be a ‘talking point’ for a long time yet.

