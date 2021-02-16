Giuliani Does Not Represent Trump in Legal Matters, Trump Aide Says

According to Miller, while there are no legal cases where Giuliani is representing Trump, he still remains "an ally and a friend".
The former New York City mayor was part of Trump's defense team in both impeachment trials the ex-commander-in-chief faced. He also backed Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results over claims of election fraud.
Simply that there are no pending cases where Mayor Giuliani is representing the President. The Mayor remains an ally and a friend. https://t.co/oV58sap9yO— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 16, 2021
On Tuesday, US Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that he filed a lawsuit against both Trump and Giuliani over their alleged role in the incident at the Capitol on January 6. The lawsuit, citing a post-Civil War law aimed at countering violence by the Ku Klux Klan, accuses Trump and Giuliani of conspiring with the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to initiate a riot at the US Capitol, CNN reported Tuesday.
"The lawsuit filed today under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, is to hold Trump, Giuliani, Proud Boys, & Oath Keepers accountable for the insurrection on Jan 6 at our nation’s Capitol," Thompson said via Twitter.
The suit follows last week’s impeachment trial at the US Senate, which acquitted Trump of charges of "incitement of insurrection". It was the second time lawmakers who sought to impeach Trump failed to obtain the needed two-thirds majority.
