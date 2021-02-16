Biden Unlikely to Meet Another Head of State 'Face-to-Face' in Near Future

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has announced that the odds of US President John Biden holding a personal meeting with another head of state are not particularly high.
"I would anticipate for all of you that it will be a couple of months before the president invites a foreign leader to meet in person here at the White House," she said during a press briefing, as quoted by The Hill.
The media outlet described Psaki’s remarks as "first glimpse of a timeline" provided by the White House for when the POTUS may resume "in-person meetings" with other world leaders amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
While the office of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said in January that he and Biden agreed "to meet next month", Psaki pointed out that the two heads of state could converse virtually.
This week, Biden is expected to participate in a virtual G-7 meeting, as well as a virtual edition of the annual Munich Security Conference.
