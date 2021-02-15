Videos: More Than 2.7Mln People Left Without Power in Texas as Result of Winter Storm

Overall, nearly 150 million people are currently under winter storm and ice storm warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Over 2.7 million Americans in Texas are experiencing power outages due to an icy storm that hit the state last week, according to poweroutage.us.

Another 103,000 people reported outrages in Louisiana, while nearly 51,000 are left without power in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says that nearly 150 million people across the country are under various warnings of hazardous weather conditions.

Here's the #Winter #Storm Severity Index for #today, February 15. Major to extreme impacts are possible from southeast Texas to northern portions of Ohio, as a massive winter storm lifts from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley. pic.twitter.com/q2H9jRVLE3 — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 15, 2021

​As the storm continues sweeping across the state, some areas have seen heavy snowfalls, perilous ice and record low temperatures. In some parts of the state, temperatures have plummeted to minus 18 degrees Celsius (1 Fahrenheit).

Thundersnow in Galveston right now. Look at those rooftops! Video: @SaltwaterRecon pic.twitter.com/pPyD5jkNhn — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 15, 2021

A witness recorded this video of what you could call a snownado over Cedar Creek Lake near Gun Barrell City in East Texas this morning. The small tornado/waterspout was seen over land and water for a few minutes before dissipating despite single digit temps and snow on the ground pic.twitter.com/OhRgurDm7Z — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 15, 2021

​As videos on social media show, people adapt to the weather in their own way.

Snows one time in Texas and everyone loses their minds (via IG:Alec.Salzman) pic.twitter.com/cD0rB5KZa6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 15, 2021

It's South Texas. We just don't get a lot of snow, here. pic.twitter.com/pfH0DKuqSz — Jay Hickman (@JayHickmanMD) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, in Texas, the view from my office window.



We’d never thought we would be able to do the boiling water trick! 🤯#TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/w4jN4zuVRH — D.SLOOGS (@AngryangryD) February 15, 2021

Another result of the storm is rising oil prices. For the first time in more than one year, US West Texas Intermediate futures surged higher than $60 per barrel on Monday, seeing a 2.5 percent rise.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in 254 counties on Friday, saying the state should “stay alert” to changing weather conditions.

On Thursday, the storm led to several multi-car accidents in Ft. Worth and Austin, which resulted in at least six deaths.