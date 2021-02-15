NYT: Six Oath Keepers Who Guarded Roger Stone Entered US Capitol on 6 January

Six people close to the anti-US-government militia Oath Keepers reportedly took part in the Capitol storming, according to a New York Times investigation. The six individuals had reportedly previously guarded former Trump adviser Roger Stone.
The videos cited by the NYT suggest that the group was escorting Stone on 5 and 6 January while he was attending meetings. The newspaper claims that all of them later entered the Capitol building, meeting other alleged Oath Keepers members who have already been charged.
Last month three individuals were indicted by a federal court in the District of Columbia “for conspiring to obstruct Congress”, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry into a restricted building. All of them were reportedly associated with the Oath Keepers.
Throughout the country, over 200 people from 40 states have been arrested and charged for crimes related to weapons or violence, according to USA TODAY’s data tracking.
On 6 January, a Washington rally in support of then-US president Donald Trump turned into a violent protest as a mob broke into the Capitol building, disrupting the certification of Electoral College votes being held there that day. Ultimately five people died during the riot, including one police officer.
As a result of the 6 January riot, the now-former president was accused of inciting an insurrection and impeached by the US House of Representatives on 13 January. He was later acquitted by the US Senate, which voted 57-43 on 13 February in favour of the measure, short of the 2/3 majority needed to convict Trump.
