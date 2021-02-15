Register
03:14 GMT15 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    Seven COVID Lineages With Same Mutation Spotted in the US, Prompting Concerns Among Scientists

    © REUTERS / NIAID
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082078212_0:368:2100:1550_1200x675_80_0_0_74bd4a716caa14c4c5304d958a1f8bb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102151082078242-seven-covid-lineages-with-same-mutation-spotted-in-the-us-prompting-concerns-among-scientists/

    During recent months, several new COVID strains have emerged, particularly originating from the UK and South Africa, making the coronavirus infection more contagious and prompting new concerns about vaccine efficacy and restrictions in many countries.

    Scientists have discovered a number of new coronavirus lineages that seem to be subject to a similar mutation in the United States, according to a study published on Sunday.

    The research team has indicated seven lineages that all gained a mutation in the same spot in their genes, sparking concerns as to whether the mutation can affect the level of contagiousness of the coronavirus.

    "Independent genomic surveillance programs based in New Mexico and Louisiana contemporaneously detected the rapid rise of numerous clade 20G (lineage B.1.2) infections carrying a Q677P substitution in S [spike protein]", the study abstract said.

    There is no clear evidence that the mutation may affect the way COVID-19 is spread among people, but Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and a co-author of the new study, suggests, cited by The New York Times, that “there’s clearly something going on with this mutation.”

    “I think there’s a clear signature of an evolutionary benefit,” Dr. Kamil said.

    Suggestions were also voiced that the mutation could affect the way the virus enters human cells, although researchers have outlined that additional experimental data is needed.

    During recent months, several new strains of coronavirus were detected around the world, particularly from the United Kingdom and South Africa, known to be more contagious.

    While it is not ultimately clear what impact the new variants will have on the pandemic, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Sunday announced that a first-ever testing system for the UK variant has been registered in the country.

    "The new technology can be used to develop reagents for detecting any other SARS-CoV-2 mutations, as well as other infectious pathogens where rapid mass testing is required (pandemic infections)," Rospotrebnadzor said.

    Related:

    WHO Chief Says 'Concerning News' COVID Vaccines May Not Work Against Novel Strains
    Auckland, New Zealand on Lockdown Amid Fears of New COVID Strain Spreading After Unexplained Cases
    Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Registers First Ever Test-System For UK COVID-19 Strain
    Tags:
    strain, scientists, mutations, coronavirus, COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wall levelled by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on 14 February 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Japan's Fukushima Rocked by Two Major Quakes Weeks Before 10th Anniversary of Nuclear Disaster
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse