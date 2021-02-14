Senator Marco Rubio Speculates on If Hillary Clinton Could Be 'Impeached'

On Saturday, all 50 Democratic and 7 Republican senators voted to convict Trump, while 43 Republicans chose to acquit.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has argued that a conviction for former President Donald Trump could mean that hypothetically, nothing would stand in the way of the Senate taking a similar step against former Secretary of State and Trump’s ex-opponent Hillary Clinton.

"Voting to convict the former president would create a new precedent that a former official can be convicted and disqualified by the Senate," Rubio said. "Therefore, is it not true that under this new precedent, a future House, facing partisan pressure to lock her up, could impeach a former Secretary of State and a future Senate be forced to put her on trial and potentially disqualify from any future office?"

However, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was tapped by the House to oversee the impeachment proceeding, retorted, saying the ex-president was impeached while he was still in office.

The "hypothetical [scenario raised] has no bearing on this case," Raskin said.

During the four years of his presidential tenure and while campaigning for presidency in 2016, Trump used the "lock her up" motto as a rallying cry against his then rival Clinton.

Trump repeatedly lambasted her, referring to her as "crooked Hillary" in tweets and while speaking during street gatherings. For instance he fumed in the summer of 2018 that this campaign two years earlier had been “illegally spied upon” for the benefit of his opponents - “the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC”.

On 13 February, President Trump was acquitted of the single article of his impeachment trial – that of the “incitement of insurrection”, after only 7 GOP senators opted to support the Democrats in their motion.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted to kick Trump out of office just days after the 6 January riot during which insurrectionists besieged the Capitol building, with the House alleging Trump was responsible for the deadly event. The latter claimed five lives, both among the police and civilians.

The Democrats and a number of GOP senators cited the fact that prior to the siege, the then-president repeatedly branded the latest 3 November election as rigged and alleged multiple counts of voter fraud, calling for his supporters to "never concede" at the Stop the Steal rally and “walk down to the Capitol”, where the Congress was certifying the win of his Democratic rival Joe Biden at the time.

Despite Trump shortly calling on protesters to not go violent, the House Democrats moved forward with the impeachment proceedings.