Register
14:40 GMT14 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Melania Trump takes photos with her cell phone during a safari at Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

    Melania Trump 'Had Little Budget' as FLOTUS, It All Went to Ivanka & Jared Kushner, Ex-Aide Claims

    Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081126810_0:6:3151:1778_1200x675_80_0_0_726a212145e2a9ac22ecad8124aa427e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102141082074043-melania-trump-had-little-budget-as-flotus-it-all-went-to-ivanka--jared-kushner-ex-aide-claims/

    The ex-first lady's former confidante and author of the memoir "Melania and Me", Stephanie Winston Wolkoff suggested no one ever expected Melania to accomplish anything "impactful", having early on pointed in her book to a definitive "loathing" between the ex-president's wife and her stepdaughter Ivanka.

    Melania Trump's former friend has claimed the ex-first lady was left with too limited a budget, one far too insufficient to hire staff for her office in the East Wing of the White House. Speaking on the podcast Mooch FM, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who earlier penned the tell-all book "Melania and Me", said no one expected Melania to be able to do something meaningful, which turned out to be a really "disheartening" experience for her personally.

    "I walked into the White House on 22 January and had dinner with the Trump family the day after the swearing-in", Stephanie, who worked as an unpaid adviser to Melania from January 2017 until February 2018, recalled.

    She said she was "so looking forward after we had toured the East Wing, so Melania and I [wanted] to create this bipartisan group of women that were going to really make a difference to the world", saying she believed it was possible, and "it was", the ex-aide pointed out.

    Wolkoff went on to note that after speaking to Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, Katie Walsh, she started to realise "Melania didn't have a budget and didn't really have any staff".

    "It was me interviewing everyone because Ivanka and Jared had used all of the budgets, all of the titles", she lamented, suggesting that Melania was left with "a handful of titles and salaries that wouldn't enable us to hire anyone with any experience".

    She said she had to sacrifice her original salary as she needed to hire more people "in order to be there and to help set up the East Wing".

    Inaugural Woes and 'Demonstration of Vindictiveness'

    In the aforementione book, which came out in September, Wolkoff pondered at length about her time at the White House, making quite a few explosive claims about the 2017 inaugural funds along the way.

    Referring to what media outlets described as stories about "insane overspending" during Trump's inauguration, Wolkoff recalled in her memoir how Melania essentially "threw her to the wolves" by allowing her, the person who helped produce the event, to "take the blame in the press".

    Twitter/M. Canahuate
    Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Stephanie Wolkoff

    "I begged her to just come out and say that I was her friend, I was loyal. Nope, nothing. So the betrayal, the pain of that was like – I gave up my whole life for this woman. No one else would help Melania. I mean, she was alone", Wolkoff complained, adding that Melania is "just like her husband".

    Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 after it emerged that Donald Trump's inaugural committee had paid $26 million to a firm she founded to arrange events for his inauguration. Wolkoff has since insisted that she wasn't fired, but simply "thrown under the bus".

    In her book, the one-time East Wing adviser and Melania confidante, suggested the ex-FLOTUS and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump were at loggerheads over their potential leverage in the White House.

    As part of a lawsuit over the alleged misuse of more than $1 million in Trump's inaugural funds, in late 2020, just weeks before Trump’s transfer of power to Joe Biden, attorneys subpoenaed records from Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr., a close friend of the president who chaired the inaugural committee, and a number of others.

    In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York.
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Presumption of Guilt? Clinton Claims Only Way to Acquit Trump is Via Aid From Accomplices in Jury

    At the time, Ivanka Trump sat for a five-hour deposition as part of the lawsuit, speaking as a witness in the proceedings, which she called another "politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars". She also tweeted a December 2016 email whereby she called on the management of the Trump hotel, where the inauguration was due to take place, to draw an invoice at "a fair market rate".

    After the publication of the memoir in September, the US Justice Department sued Wolkoff, claiming that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement by publishing a tell-all memoir about her time at the White House.

    US First Lady Melania Trump, for her part, lashed out at the woman, berating her former aide as a person of "dishonest behaviour" who "only cares" about her "personal agenda".

    Related:

    'Bunker Mentality' Keeping Melania Trump by Donald's Side After Leaving White House, Report Says
    'Happy This Sh*t Show is Over': Twitterbuzz as Trump's Niece Fuels Donald & Melania's Divorce Rumour
    Melania Would 'Elevate' Trump After Every Rally, Say He Was 'Wonderful & Great', Ex-Pal Claims
    Tags:
    aide, deposition, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse