Register
14:39 GMT14 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington

    Florida Republicans Divided Over Ivanka Trump's Potential Run for Senate

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080421578_0:310:3072:2038_1200x675_80_0_0_5101ced303eca9ade424e29efc7bb56a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102141082074028-florida-republicans-divided-over-ivanka-trumps-potential-run-for-senate/

    The 39-year-old, who worked as a senior adviser to her father, has moved to Miami, Florida with her husband Jared Kushner, which makes her eligible to run for federal offices next year. Reports previously said that she was among the top GOP candidates voters wished to see elected.

    Speculation about Ivanka's Trump political future has been rife for several weeks and now several members of the Republican Party have broken their silence to comment on a potential run for the Senate. Reports indicated that Ivanka may challenge her father's loyal ally Marco Rubio in Florida. Many in the GOP said it is unlikely that the 39-year-old will run against Rubio, who is popular among Republican voters, especially among Hispanics.

    High-level insiders, who spoke with the Florida-based Tampa Bay Times, said there is almost no chance that Ivanka would run for the Senate. The newspaper noted that many of these individuals preferred to stay anonymous because they feared they might anger one side or the other.

    Trump's staunchest ally, Brian Ballard, was among those who agreed to speak openly. He dismissed reports that Trump's daughter may run in Florida.

    "Should Marco Rubio choose to run for re-election — and I hope he will — he will be the Republican nominee. I haven't spoken to Ivanka Trump, but I don't believe she will run. Marco Rubio is a bright star in our party, an important leader in the Senate, and he was exceptionally loyal to Trump. It would make no sense for anyone to challenge him", Ballard said.

    However, there were those who contended that Ivanka would pose a serious challenge to Rubio. Although not many Republicans believe she has a chance to beat the senator.

    "Donald Trump is still totally popular among Republicans, at least in my area in Sun City Centre. I can't say it strongly enough. And I think more than 90 percent of the people who like Donald Trump would vote for his daughter", said Dick Inglis, president of the large retiree community's Republican Club.

    Rubio's Response and Criticism of the Senator

    Responding to the Tampa Bay Times, Rubio's spokesperson cited Florida blogger Javier Manjarres, who, in turn, quoted an unnamed official from the Trump administration as saying that Ivanka won't run for the Senate.

    When interviewed by Fox News two weeks ago about a potential face-off with Ivanka, Rubio failed to respond directly to questions and only said he expects a "competitive race".

    "If you're going to run statewide in the state of Florida, you're going to have a tough race, and that might include a primary. That's their right under our system. I don't own the Senate seat", he said.

    Spokespersons for the Trump family have not commented on the matter yet.

    Statistics show that voters tend to back incumbent senators. According to the magazine Roll Call, in the past 40 years only nine incumbent senators have been unseated in primaries.

    Marco Rubio, however, has often been criticised by some GOP members for not being Republican enough and is often taken to task for flip-flopping on issues. In 2013, he sponsored a bill on immigration in the Senate, yet when the proposed legislation received strong backlash from Republicans, he made a U-turn and opposed the bill himself.

    "Sen. Rubio has given voters mixed messages as to where he stands on various issues and what type of Republican he is. Until he clears that up, there are people who will not support him again. But there is a very strong group of Rubio supporters as well", said Trump Florida campaign strategist Karen Giorno.
    Tags:
    Senate, Florida, Marco Rubio, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse