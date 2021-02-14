Could Meghan Markle Follow Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pursue a Political Career in the US?

Meghan Markle might be eyeing a political career in her home state of California, The Irish Sun reported citing Democratic Party strategist Mike Trujillo.
According to Trujillo, her reported meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom could be seen as an attempt to "test the waters" of California politics before running for a political office.
"She's putting her toe in the water. Then your foot is in, next you're knee-deep, and then you are fully in", the newspaper quoted him as saying.
The strategist believes that Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation could give her a necessary boost to enter the world of politics. Trujillo cited Arnold Schwarzenegger as an example, arguing that the former California governor's introduction to California politics was precipitated thanks to a "big after-school foundation".
Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they'd be stepping away from their royal duties. They are now spending time between the UK and California, where the duchess was born.
Ever since the "Megxit" announcement, Markle has repeatedly spoken out on political issues, giving rise to speculations that she might not be a stranger to the idea of becoming a politician - or even run for the presidency.
