Louisiana Republicans Censure Senator Cassidy For Voting to Convict Trump

Louisiana's Republican Party executive committee unanimously voted on Saturday to censure Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who was among Republicans who voted to convict Trump on the final day of the impeachment trial, according to News Star.
"This couldn't wait. Many Republicans believe this was a betrayal and required immediate action," Republican Party executive committee Secretary Mike Bayham told USA TODAY after the censure vote.
The censure contains no legal implications as the procedure is mostly symbolic and members of Congress are not subject to recall by voters.
Earlier in the day, Cassidy commented on his decision after the final impeachment trial vote, stressing that the US Constitution and the country are “more important than any one person" and that Trump “is guilty.” His vote triggered harsh criticism from some party colleagues.
On Saturday the US Senate did not deliver the required two-thirds majority to impeach ex-president Donald Trump in the Senate under the article "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging the deadly 6 January Capitol uprising.
Among Republicans who voted to convict Trump were Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey and Richard Burr.
