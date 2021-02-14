White House Accepts Resignation of TJ Ducklo Amid His Threat to 'Destroy' Politico Reporter

Tyler "TJ" Ducklo, who served as a Special Assistant to the President and White House Junior Deputy Press Secretary for the Biden Administration, resigned on Saturday, according to an official statement from the White House.
"For those keeping score, he lasted 1.5 Scaramuccis," wrote attorney Jenna Ellis, who posted the statement on Twitter.
As the official document reads, the decision was made “after discussion with him this evening” attended by the White House Chief of Staff.
“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” the statement reads.
Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who spoke about Ducklo's misbehavior during a press briefing earlier the day, came under fire for downplaying her team member’s inappropriate comments, assuming that had merely made Palmeri "uncomfortable."
She had suggested that the one-week suspension handed to Ducklo was a "serious punishment", while Biden had earlier promised on his inauguration day to fire anyone "on the spot" if they showed "disrespect".
According to earlier reports, Politico reporter Tara Palmeri recalled a story about Ducklo’s romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. In turn, he claimed that he would "destroy" Palmeri, while also sauing that she was "jealous" because an unidentified male in the past sought to "f***" McCammond, not her.
