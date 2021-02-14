Elon Musk Invites Kremlin to Conversation in Clubhouse App

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to ask the Kremlin to have a conversation with him by using the Clubhouse audio invitation-only app.
".@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" Musk tweeted, addressing the account of Kremlin news and adding in Russian that it would be "a big honor to talk to you".
Clubhouse has recently gained in popularity, attracting a lot of new users and causing many to seek invitations to the so-called "rooms" in the app, as many prominent figures including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, rapper Drake and actor Kevin Hart have joined the app to launch discussions.
было бы большой честью поговорить с вами— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021
It's not the first time Musk has reached out to Russian officials. Earlier in May 2020, the SpaceX CEO appeared to have a short conversation with Russia's Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, exchanging hopes for future cooperation.
"Thank you sir, haha", Musk said in Russian in response to Rogozin's congratulations on a recent SpaceX launch. "We look forward to mutually beneficial and prosperous long-term cooperation."
