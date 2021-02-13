Trump Legal Team Member Reportedly Overheard Saying 'We're Going to Disney World' After Acquittal

Delighted by the victory in the Trump impeahment trial, his legal defense team started making plans for celebrations and, in spite of the ongoing pandemic, is apparently considering Disney World an option, according to USA Today Senate pool reporter Christal Hayes.
Michael Van der Veen, a member of Trump defense team, was reportedly seen fist-bumping another lawyer and saying: "We're going to Disney World".
Other members of the team were posing for pictures and joking, excited and happy with the results of the trial.
Here’s the moment Trump lawyer van der Veen fist bumped a fellow member of the legal team and said, “We’re going to Disney World!” https://t.co/zJkMy7Bv8q— Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) February 13, 2021
Their reason for joy - and a potential trip to 'the most magical place on Earth' - is clear, after the Senate did not supply the two-thirds majority required to convict their client on charges of "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.
The tally of the final vote saw 57 senators, including 7 Republicans, supporting the impeachment article, and 43 GOP lawmakers rejecting it. The Saturday proceeding marked Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, both of which ended with acquittal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)