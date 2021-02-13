Register
23:24 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021.

    Republicans Slam Biden's Return to 'Catch and Release' for 25,000 Asylum Seekers

    © REUTERS / LUIS ECHEVERRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082068685_0:211:3072:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_e79714d6ce95d9c5a67046cbfd05d93d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082067780-republicans-slam-bidens-return-to-catch-and-release-for-25000-asylum-seekers/

    US immigration services have seen a rise in the number of new arrivals in recent weeks, while the latest migrant caravan of up to 9,000 people marching from Honduras is yet to reach the southern border.

    Congressional Republicans have attacked President Joe Biden's plan to admit 25,000 asylum seekers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a "surge" in immigration.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New York Congressman John Katko hit out at Department of Homeland Security plans to start allowing applicants currently waiting in Mexico to have their claims processed, across the border into the US next week.

    "As President Biden has made clear, the US government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values."

    Republicans see that as a return to the so-called "catch and release" policy ended by former US President Donald Trump, under which those seeking refuge were detained before being set free to reside in the US. Under Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols, dubbed the "Remain in Mexico" programme, asylum-seekers had to stay south of the border until they were called for an immigration hearing.

    Katko, a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, warned of a resulting "surge" in immigration, putting "unimaginable" pressure immigration officials.

    "Those being re-processed south of our border by international organizations, who will determine their eligibility, will soon be released into US communities as they get added to the 1,000,000+ immigration court backlog. Adjudication will take years," Katko said. "As more migrants catch wind of the reimplementation of 'catch-and-release,' the surge on our border will be unimaginable."

    The congressman seized on reports that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had been forced to allow some migrants into the country as the rate of new arrivals increased and Mexico refused to direct those with children under 12 into already-overcrowded camps.

    "As CBP encounters at the border top 3,000 a day on average, we have swiftly moved into the dangerous territory of the 2019 border crisis," Katko said. "The situation at the border, combined with the raging pandemic, has created a perfect storm of security, humanitarian, and public health concerns."

    Cruz said on Friday that the US was facing a "humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border", and warned that the influx of migrants could bring in new cases of the deadly coronavirus strain.

    "Effectively returning to catch and release — as the Biden administration announced today — could very well result in the release of COVID positive persons into the US, which will exacerbate the dual border and public health crises by making Texas border communities less safe and further straining local resources," the Canadian-born son of a Cuban immigrant said.

    Migrant Caravan

    This week, the Biden administration reiterated earlier warnings to some 8,000 to 9,000 people marching in latest migrant caravan from the Central American nation of Honduras to turn back.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday: "now is not the time to come", adding that "the vast majority of people will be turned away."  

    Friday's Homeland Security statement included a warning that it "should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States".

    US Senator Florida Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee April 10, 2015
    © AP Photo / Harrison McClary
    Sen. Rubio Calls Biden Hypocritical For Considering Domestic Travel Ban During Pandemic
    The initial waves of illegal immigrant marches from late 2018 through to early 2020 were initiated by Hondurans desperate to escape a worsening economic situation in their country following a June 2009 military coup d'etat against left-wing president Manuel "Mel" Zelaya.

    That coup was reportedly supported by the newly-elected administration of US President Barack Obama — to whom Biden was vice-president — and his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton.

    Related:

    Migrant Family Crossings on Rise in US, Report Says as Biden Reverses Trump's Refugee Policy
    ‘The Squad’ Urges Biden to Drop Venezuela Sanctions Amid ‘Catastrophic Humanitarian Consequences’
    Biden Administration Launches Formal Review of Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp
    Tags:
    US Department of Homeland Security, Donald Trump, Immigration, asylum-seekers, Mexico, Ted Cruz, Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse