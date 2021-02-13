CNN’s Chris Cuomo Slammed For Not Covering NYC Governor Brother’s Nursing Home Deaths Scandal

A report by AP News has claimed more than 15,000 people died in NYC nursing homes of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic last year, whereas the figure disclosed by governor Cuomo’s office was only 8,500.

Well-known CNN presenter, Chris Cuomo, has been slammed in the social media sphere for failing to mention the recent scandal involving his older brother, the governor of New York, Andrew.

Governor Cuomo came under heavy fire on Thursday, February 11, after audio was made public of one of his top aides admitting that his administration withheld data on Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during an investigation by the Department of Justice and due to fears that they would be publicly attacked by then-President Trump. Pressure continues to mount on the governor to resign his post.

Despite that scandal exploding into public view, on the evening of the same Friday, Cuomo’s younger brother, Chris, dedicated his entire CNN show to the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, not once mentioning the disaster engulfing his older brother.

Netizens on Twitter made clear what they thought of Cuomo the younger’s seeming refusal to cover his brother’s debacle.

Chris Cuomo loves to lecture America from his high horse

When it comes to his own family, he’s silent

He’s done https://t.co/XCeQFetwxh Why is CNN covering up the Andrew Cuomo nursing home scandal? — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 12, 2021 February 13, 2021

Can we trust ‘journalism’ from Chris Cuomo and CNN? — Harlequin (@Harlequin236) July 27, 2020

I hope a guests goes on his show and calls his brother a criminal to his face — Ata (where is my money?) (@Akala93235193) February 13, 2021

He’s an accomplice. He can’t incriminate himself. — Harry 🇺🇸⚾️👀 (@koosman2pointOh) February 13, 2021

Andrew was at the White House on Friday where he met with President Joe Biden, reportedly to discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 in NYC. Despite being hounded by reporters with questions on the ongoing scandal, he refused to comment. Subsequently, Cuomo released a public statement simply saying that President Biden and his cabinet had “made clear that they recognise and appreciate how critical this targeted relief is for our ability to recover from this pandemic.”

Furthermore, when questioned by reporters on an official position from the Biden administration, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not give an answer on whether President Biden had lost faith in Cuomo to continue in his capacity as governor of NYC.

“The president hosted Gov. Cuomo and a bipartisan group of governors and mayors today to get their perspectives from the front lines - not to give anyone a stamp of approval or to seek their stamp of approval, and to discuss the urgency of passing the American Rescue Plan. Gov. Cuomo is the governor of one of the largest states in the country - one of the places where the pandemic hit hardest, the earliest,” Psaki simply said.

In the confession obtained by Thew New York Post, the senior Cuomo aide, Melissa DeRosa, admits that the Cuomo administration “froze” back in August 2020 when Mr Trump’s Justice Department asked for data on NYC care home deaths.

“We were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa says in the audio confession. The data was then kept secret until January 2021, when the NYC Attorney General announced that the state had missed the mark on the number of deaths in care homes by up to 50%.

According to NY1, Democratic state lawmakers have entered discussions about removing emergency powers granted to Cuomo to oversee the Covid-19 pandemic in response.