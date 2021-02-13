Register
17:31 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York.

    CNN’s Chris Cuomo Slammed For Not Covering NYC Governor Brother’s Nursing Home Deaths Scandal

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107653/75/1076537537_0:163:3063:1885_1200x675_80_0_0_543e807ad376fe71fe28563b8d9763e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082066694-cnns-chris-cuomo-slammed-for-not-covering-nyc-governor-brothers-nursing-home-deaths-scandal-/

    A report by AP News has claimed more than 15,000 people died in NYC nursing homes of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic last year, whereas the figure disclosed by governor Cuomo’s office was only 8,500.

    Well-known CNN presenter, Chris Cuomo, has been slammed in the social media sphere for failing to mention the recent scandal involving his older brother, the governor of New York, Andrew.

    Governor Cuomo came under heavy fire on Thursday, February 11, after audio was made public of one of his top aides admitting that his administration withheld data on Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during an investigation by the Department of Justice and due to fears that they would be publicly attacked by then-President Trump. Pressure continues to mount on the governor to resign his post.

    Despite that scandal exploding into public view, on the evening of the same Friday, Cuomo’s younger brother, Chris, dedicated his entire CNN show to the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, not once mentioning the disaster engulfing his older brother.

    Netizens on Twitter made clear what they thought of Cuomo the younger’s seeming refusal to cover his brother’s debacle.

    Andrew was at the White House on Friday where he met with President Joe Biden, reportedly to discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 in NYC. Despite being hounded by reporters with questions on the ongoing scandal, he refused to comment. Subsequently, Cuomo released a public statement simply saying that President Biden and his cabinet had “made clear that they recognise and appreciate how critical this targeted relief is for our ability to recover from this pandemic.”

    Furthermore, when questioned by reporters on an official position from the Biden administration, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not give an answer on whether President Biden had lost faith in Cuomo to continue in his capacity as governor of NYC.

    “The president hosted Gov. Cuomo and a bipartisan group of governors and mayors today to get their perspectives from the front lines - not to give anyone a stamp of approval or to seek their stamp of approval, and to discuss the urgency of passing the American Rescue Plan. Gov. Cuomo is the governor of one of the largest states in the country - one of the places where the pandemic hit hardest, the earliest,” Psaki simply said.

    In the confession obtained by Thew New York Post, the senior Cuomo aide, Melissa DeRosa, admits that the Cuomo administration “froze” back in August 2020 when Mr Trump’s Justice Department asked for data on NYC care home deaths.

    “We were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa says in the audio confession. The data was then kept secret until January 2021, when the NYC Attorney General announced that the state had missed the mark on the number of deaths in care homes by up to 50%.

    According to NY1, Democratic state lawmakers have entered discussions about removing emergency powers granted to Cuomo to oversee the Covid-19 pandemic in response.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Donald Trump, Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo, CNN
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse