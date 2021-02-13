Register
15:45 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China November 21, 2019

    Gates to the Rescue? Microsoft Founder Sets Out Lofty Plan for Ending Climate Change in New Book

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0b/1082048301_0:0:2984:1679_1200x675_80_0_0_b8ecd68beaf5cf336e4d638e1e5ef080.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082064842-gates-to-the-rescue-microsoft-founder-sets-out-lofty-plan-for-ending-climate-change-in-new-book/

    Ending climate change is the latest in Gates’ self-professed crusades, coming after he paid to have 15,000 medical molecules shipped to a laboratory in Belgium to be tested as part of an effort to find a potential cure to Covid-19.

    Billionaire Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has put forward his own ideas for how the world can avert a “climate disaster” in a soon-to-be released book.

    The world’s former richest man acknowledges that he is an “imperfect messenger” when it comes to the topic of climate change due to his own frequent use of a private jet and meat-eating habits. He writes in his upcoming book titled, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: the Solutions We Have and Breakthroughs We Need, that the globe needs to embrace “zero-carbon ways to produce electricity, make things, grow food, keeping our buildings cool or warm, and move people and goods around the world.”

    “I own big houses and fly in private planes – in fact, I took one to Paris for the climate conference, so who am I to lecture anyone on the environment? I plead guilty to all three charges. I can’t deny being a rich guy with an opinion. I do believe, though, that it is an informed opinion, and I am always trying to learn more,” reads an extract of the book seen by The Guardian, to be released on 16 February. 

    Gates, whose personal fortune is estimated to be around $120 billion, also claims that flying in his private jet is a “guilty pleasure,” adding that he loves to eat hamburgers and consumes grapes all year-round.

    While claiming to be passionate about the issue of climate change, Gates takes issue with eco-warrior activists, such as Extinction Rebellion, whose tactics he writes are “going to manifest in some ways that aren’t constructive.” He also swats away the prospects of the so-called Green New Deal - proposed by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that aims for carbon elimination in a decade - as “a fairytale.” Gates argues that carbon emissions will not reach zero by getting people to fly or drive less, but by emphasising new means of producing electricity, and sustainable food growth.

    “I’m also investing in zero-carbon technologies. Some things, like electricity and cars, get lots of attention, but they are only the beginning. Passenger cars represent less than half of all the emissions from transportation, which in turn is 16% of all emissions worldwide. Meanwhile, making steel and cement accounts for around 10% of all emissions. Each year, America alone produces more than 96m tons of cement, one of the main ingredients in concrete, and we’re not even the biggest consumers of the stuff – that would be China, which installed more concrete in the first 16 years of the 21st century than the United States did in the entire 20th century,” adds the billionaire, who has also pumped more than $100 million into research on Covid-19.

    Gates also recently claimed that there are two main existential threats to mankind after the Covid-19 pandemic - climate change and bioterrorism. Speaking of the threats in a recent interview, Gates noted, "one is climate change ... every year that would be a death toll even greater than we had in this pandemic." But there is also another threat no one wants to talk about, according to Gates: “Somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus and so that means the chance of running into this is more than just naturally caused epidemic like the current one”, he warned. 

    Tags:
    Extinction Rebellion, bioterrorism, COVID-19, climate change, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse