Register
16:07 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The US Capitol seen through a barbed wire fence during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, 12 February 2021.

    Live Updates: Senate Votes 55-45 to Allow Calling Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    134
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082064705_0:3:3072:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_174ee46b7bdb639d3c6b628913e5f7d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082064740-live-updates-day-5-of-second-impeachment-trial-of-former-us-president-donald-trump/

    On Friday, the US Senate completed a question and answer session after interviewing House managers, who act as prosecutors, and the former president’s lawyers.

    The impeachment hearing of former President Trump in the US Senate has entered its fifth day.

    The senators are expected to hear closing arguments and hold a vote to decide whether to convict or acquit the former president.

    Trump is being accused of instigating the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January which resulted in five deaths. His defence team has insisted that his pre-rally speech raised questions about the election's integrity, but was never an incitement to insurrection.

    If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding office in the future; however, an acquittal seems more likely as conviction requires a two-thirds supermajority, which will include 17 members of Trump's own party.

    This is Trump's second impeachment trial: he had previously been acquitted on both counts in a trial into his alleged pressure on Ukrainian authorities to investigate the Biden family.

    Follow our live feed to find out more!

    New messages
    • 15:56

      Laughter in Chamber as Trump Lawyer Van der Veen Insists on Testimonies in Person - Video

    • 15:38

      Senate Votes 55-45 to Allow Calling Witnesses

    • 15:23

      What to Expect of Trump's Impeachment Trial Finale as Senators Get Set to Vote

      U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (top) acknowledges a standing ovation from U.S. Senators, the House of Representatives impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump’s attorneys just before the Senate awards Goodman a Congressional Gold Medal during the fourth day of the impeachment trial of the former president on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2021.

      What to Expect of Trump's Impeachment Trial Finale as Senators Get Set to Vote

      The trial is running ahead of the anticipated schedule as Trump's legal team, who already faced criticism over their unimpressive opening statements, wrapped up their defence presentation in a matter of hours on Friday despite having a total of 16 hours to prove the former president not guilty.
      Read more
    • 15:12

      House Managers Aim to Depose GOP Representative Herrera Beutler in Trump Impeachment Trial, Report Says

    • 15:07

      Top Republican Mitch McConnell Reportedly Set to Vote to Acquit Trump in Impeachment Trial

      U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021.

      Top Republican Mitch McConnell Reportedly Set to Vote to Acquit Trump in Impeachment Trial

      The Democrats need to win the votes of 17 Republicans in order to convict Trump of inciting insurrection on 6 January in the Capitol. So far, only six GOP Senators have sided with them throughout the second impeachment.
      Read more
    live
    Live Updates: Senate Votes 55-45 to Allow Calling Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial
    +
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, impeachment, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse