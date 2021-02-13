Live Updates: Senate Votes 55-45 to Allow Calling Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

On Friday, the US Senate completed a question and answer session after interviewing House managers, who act as prosecutors, and the former president’s lawyers.

The impeachment hearing of former President Trump in the US Senate has entered its fifth day.

The senators are expected to hear closing arguments and hold a vote to decide whether to convict or acquit the former president.

Trump is being accused of instigating the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January which resulted in five deaths. His defence team has insisted that his pre-rally speech raised questions about the election's integrity, but was never an incitement to insurrection.

If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding office in the future; however, an acquittal seems more likely as conviction requires a two-thirds supermajority, which will include 17 members of Trump's own party.

This is Trump's second impeachment trial: he had previously been acquitted on both counts in a trial into his alleged pressure on Ukrainian authorities to investigate the Biden family.

Follow our live feed to find out more!