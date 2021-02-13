Register
12:37 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,

    Ivanka Trump Reportedly Called on Father to Make Overture to Mike Pence After Capitol Riot

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107147/68/1071476894_0:44:1200:719_1200x675_80_0_0_464569df491a65ba086eb684071414a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082064147-ivanka-trump-reportedly-called-on-father-to-make-overture-to-mike-pence-after-capitol-riot/

    During a meeting on 11 January, Donald Trump and Mike Pence reportedly agreed that those who stormed the US Capitol five days earlier, broke the law and "do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans".

    Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner brokered the now-ex president's first meeting with former Vice President Mike Pence after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, The Washington Post reports.

    On 6 January, hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 3 November election results.

    The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that on 11 January, Trump and Pence "met in person in the Oval Office for a lengthy meeting that was officially dubbed 'a good conversation' but privately described as stilted and uncomfortable".

    "Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, at the time both senior White House advisers, acted as go-betweens, with Ivanka urging her father to make an overture to Pence", the insiders asserted.

    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to the White House after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, early Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to the White House after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, early Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.

    They also argued that "Kushner later described the meeting as a difficult situation, jokingly likening it to his efforts at brokering peace in the Middle East".

    The sources apparently referred to previous reports claiming that on 11 January, Trump and Pence "had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments".

    At the height of the 6 January attack by Trump supporters, he slammed Pence's unwillingness to oppose Congress certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election win.

    Trump tweeted at the time that his second-in-command "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution”.

    Vice President Mike Pence presides over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Pence Not Ruling Out Invoking 25th Amendment if Trump's Behaviour Becomes More Unstable - Report
    Despite growing pressure from Trump at the time, Pence made it clear that he had no intention of intervening in the certification, explaining that only lawmakers could decide to either accept or reject the result of the Electoral College vote.

    With the two at odds, reports subsequently revealed Trump had not reached out to Pence or the vice president's family as they were placed inside a secure bunker at the Capitol during the siege.

    Additionally, it was reported that the pair did not speak in the days immediately following the riots, which claimed the lives of at least five people.

    Related:

    'Time for Extreme Courage!' Trump Urges Pence to Send 'Fraud' Votes Back to States for Correction
    Trump Bars Pence’s Chief of Staff From Entering White House, Reports Say
    Pence, Not Trump, Made Call to Deploy National Guard Against Mob Storming Capitol, Media Claims
    Tags:
    conversation, US Capitol, meeting, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse